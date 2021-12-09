apprehension is the biggest of the Ceará police forces

A total of 1,037 kilos of cocaine were seized in Chaval, in the northern region of Ceará, on the premises of a farm. According to the police, the drug was ready to be shipped, probably to Africa or Europe. Three people were arrested, being a businessman from Paraná, a farmer from São Paulo and a young man from Itapipoca, who claimed that he would transport the drug.

The action was carried out by the Secretariat of Public Security of Ceará (SSPDS) and the Federal Police and resulted from a month of investigations by the Intelligence Coordination (Coin) of the Ceará Police. The drug seizure, the largest carried out by the Ceará police forces, took place last Wednesday, 8. The suspicion is that vessels were used for trafficking.

The suspects were identified as a farmer and another businessman in the vehicle mechanics sector. Also according to the police, they tried to flee and abandon personal cell phones.

The police identified the location of the drug and carried out the flagrante delicto. The detainees were interrogated and indicted by the PF and will be liable for drug trafficking, association for trafficking and for being part of a criminal organization, with sentences of up to 33 years in prison.

The investigation lasted a month. In addition to the three men, the Police informs that the next step is to identify more people involved in money laundering and drug financing. “Now another work begins. We have 30 days to identify the participation [no crime] of the three men and, above all, identify the millionaire and illicit financing of drugs,” said Federal Police delegate Alan Robson.

*With information from Alexia Vieira

