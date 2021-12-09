Arboleda Entrepreneur gives São Paulo ultimatum: “If they don’t send a final proposal, we’ll look for another club” | São Paulo

The information was confirmed by the ge with the businessman from Arboleda, José Chamorro. According to the agent, there has not yet been this last move by São Paulo, which has the preference to keep the defender. Tricolor has until this Thursday to close the deal without competition.

– We have given a reasonable amount of time until December 9th. If they do not send the final proposal, there will be no more renewal and we will look for another club – said the agent.

wanted by ge, São Paulo decided not to comment on the issue.

There are other teams interested in the football of the 30-year-old defender, who still prefers to follow São Paulo for the next seasons. Arboleda’s current contract with Tricolor expires in the middle of next year. Starting in January, the defender can sign a pre-contract with another club.

The shirt 5 of São Paulo is in Ecuador, as he is missing in the farewell of the team in the Brazilian Championship.

Arboleda received his third yellow card against Juventude and is out of the match this Thursday against América-MG, at Independência.

