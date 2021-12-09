Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets update to improve performance and reduce game size • Eurogamer.pt

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive an update that will improve performance and reduce the size the game takes up on your storage space.

As revealed by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.4.1 arrives next week and “to continue to support Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with future content and updates, 1.4.1 will require players to re-download the entire game as part of a data restructuring”.

This data restructuring will result in better performance, faster loadings and faster streaming of parts of the world, but it will also result in a smaller game size than it currently occupies.

According to information from Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release huge amount of GB on your disk, depending on the platform, after the update. The PC version will free up 34GB of space, on PS5 it will be 13GB while on PS4 it will be 30GB. On Xbox consoles, the size will be reduced by 30GB on Xbox One and 44GB on Xbox Series.

This update will also fix several bugs in Tombs of the Fallen, new activity introduced last week.