Asteroid will pass close to Earth on Saturday

Next Saturday (11), an asteroid larger than the Eiffel Tower will pass considerably close to Earth. It’s the 4660 Nereus, classified as “potentially dangerous” by NASA.

Calm down, we are working here with astronomical levels. Any object that is more than 140 meters in length and that is less than 7.5 million kilometers from Earth already triggers the scientists’ alert, but it does not necessarily represent a danger.

The 4660 Nereus is 330 meters in diameter and will pass over a distance of 3 million kilometers. To get a sense, that’s almost 10 times the distance between Earth and Moon, which means the giant boulder won’t even tickle around here.

That asteroid is already an old acquaintance of ours. It was first identified in 1982, and thanks to its 663-day orbit, it gets close to Earth every 10 years or so. His last visit here was on March 22, 2011, and the next visit is scheduled for March 2031.

The December 11 approach will be the biggest in decades. After that, we can await him for an even more intimate meeting on February 14, 2060, when he will pass at a distance of approximately 1.2 million kilometers. That’s three times the distance between Earth and Moon.

It won’t be this time, but what if an asteroid happens to collide with Earth? Well, NASA is already working to avoid any problems. In November, the agency launched a rocket to collide with an asteroid during a planetary defense test. The focus of the DART mission, as it was named, is a small natural satellite called Dimorphos, which is expected to be reached between September and October 2022.