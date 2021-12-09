At the Multishow Award, Gabi Martins bets on a look without panties and talks about an engagement request

Singer Gabi Martins bet on a non-basic black look for music awards and talked about Tierry’s possible engagement request at the event

To Multishow Award this wednesday, 08, the singer Gabi Martins (24) bet on a very basic black look.

With the elegant set, consisting of cropped and a skirt with sparkles, the blonde appeared stunning with her combination full of daring.

“Ready for @multishow Award Did you like love?”, asked the ex-BBB to fans. In comments, she soon received praise. “Show“, admired. “Wonderful” exclaimed others.

Before the award, which takes place in Rio de Janeiro, Gabi Martins told the Digital GUYS who is waiting for the singer’s engagement request tierry (32).

“I’m waiting… I still don’t know how it’s going to be… what day is it going to be? Are you going to ask or are you going to give up?”, she said. “What do you think?”, he asked.

“I don’t know yet, love… the ring is at home, I already tried it on… it was a Bulgari ring, I thought it was very beautiful…”, told the famous woman about the jewel she is waiting for her lover to put on her finger.

In August of this year, Gabi Martins and Tierry got back together after breaking up for almost a week.

