Atlético-GO vs Flamengo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Atlético-GO and Flamengo face off this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), for the last round of the Brazilian Championship at stake, which could be worth an unprecedented spot in the Libertadores for Dragão. Flamengo, already with the second place guaranteed, fulfills the table at the end of the season.

Encouraged by three straight victories against Bahia, Chapecoense and Internacional, Atlético-GO not only ruled out the risk of relegation, but also began to dream of Libertadores. In ninth place with 50 points, Dragão needs to overtake Fluminense or América-MG to get the spot.

Flamengo ends its participation with a little motivation. A victory guarantees the club its second best campaign in the history of points run, surpassing last year’s (72), the same registered in 2018. The delegation that went to Goiânia, however, traveled without most of the squad.

Streaming: Premiere airs the game with narration by Jader Rocha and commentary by PV Vasconcellos and Dejan Petković.

Atlético-GO – Coach: Marcelo Cabo

The red-black coach should keep almost the same team that started the match against Internacional, with Gabriel Baralhas reinforcing the midfield. The low is the injured right-back Dudu. Arnaldo joins the starting lineup. André Luís is recovered from injury, but should start on the bench.

Probable lineup: Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo, Éder, Oliveira and Arthur Henrique; Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão, Gabriel Baralhas and Rickson; Janderson and Brian Montenegro.

Who is out: João Paulo, Zé Roberto and Dudu are in the medical department. Igor Cariús is suspended for the third yellow card.

Flamengo – Coach: Maurício Souza

With most of the squad on vacation after a bitter farewell at Maracanã last Monday, with a 1-0 loss to Santos, Maurício Souza will lead a team full of boys. The “cascudos” on the field will be Hugo, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira, Renê, Piris da Motta and João Gomes.

Probable lineup: Hugo, Wesley, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira and Renê; Piris da Motta, João Gomes and Lázaro; Matheus França, Thiaguinho and Vitor Gabriel.

Who is out: The other members of the professional cast, all released by the football department. If they were not released, Pedro, Rodinei and Matheuzinho would be unavailable due to suspension.

