Atlético-MG lists only one holder for the match with Grêmio – 12/08/2021

With the title already confirmed and the final of the Copa do Brasil ahead, Atlético-MG will not use the main team in the confrontation with Grêmio, for the last round of the Brazilian Championship. In the match that is worth the Tricolor’s permanence in Serie A, Rooster listed only one starter for the trip to Porto Alegre. The others are reserves and athletes from the youth categories.

The only holder that appears in the list published by the Minas Gerais club is defender Nathan Silva. As the defender already played in the Copa do Brasil for Atlético-GO, he cannot play the tournament for Galo. Cuca didn’t give any clues about the team that will start the game, but it shouldn’t be too different from Rafael, Guga, Nathan Silva, Michael and Dodô; Tchê Tchê, Allan Franco and Hyoran; Savarino, Vargas and Sasha.

On Sunday, Atlético face Athletico-PR in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The first game is scheduled for Mineirão. The holders will be training at Cidade do Galo, but with some assistant from Cuca. The coach is in the delegation that will go to Porto Alegre.

Cuca’s idea was to lead a team without so many immediate reserves, however, the coach decided to preserve only the holders and few reserves. The fact that Grêmio is still fighting relegation weighed on the athletic coach’s decision. “We have to respect the championship,” said Cuca, at a press conference this Tuesday, in Cidade do Galo. As Grêmio disputes the permanence in Serie A with Juventude and Bahia, the Atlético coach chose to take a competitive team to Rio Grande do Sul.