Atlético-MG will have reservations against Grêmio; see the likely lineup

Grêmio x Atlético face off on Thursday (9) at 9:30 pm (GMT) at the Arena, in Porto Alegre, for the last round of the Brazilian Championship. With its head turned to the final of the Copa do Brasil, the Minas Gerais team will have a team formed by reserves.

Atlético lineup against Grêmio

As expected, Cuca decided to spare his main players the trip to the state capital. The priority is the match with Athletico Paranaense, scheduled for Sunday, in Belo Horizonte. Only defender Nathan Silva, considered as a starter, will be used. It is worth remembering that he cannot play in the Copa do Brasil because he played for Goianiense in the previous phases.

The others listed are those that were little used during the season, remaining only as an option in the reserve bank. It is wrong, however, that Galo will use the famous ‘third team’. Cuca should send those who were underutilized during the season into the field.

“We have to respect the championship until the end. It involves Cuiabá, Bahia, Youth, disputes against relegation, for permanence. Then, yes, let’s think about the team in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The best thing we can do is respect the championship, go to the field and play. And wish them all luck,” he said.