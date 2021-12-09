AWS failure also delayed Amazon deliveries

2021-12-09

AWS failure also delayed Amazon deliveries

On Tuesday morning (7), a Amazon Web Service servers fail (AWS) caused the downfall of several services such as iFood, Prime Video and Disney+. However, the failure may be worse than it appeared, as the Amazon workers’ organization apps also dropped.

Amazon Shipping and Warehouse Applications stopped working after the problem of AWS, and the company confirmed that it is experiencing high error rates in the US-EAST-1 (East) region of the United States.

Apparently, the problem did not affect deliveries in Brazil.

Employees complained about the failure

In fact, some company employees posted on Reddit that they are not able to access the AtoZ app, which is responsible for managing almost all of the employees’ work. They also revealed that entire warehouses were closed after the troubles — while some truck drivers made deliveries using paper and pen to check loads, classic style.

According to information from Bloomberg, three delivery service partners revealed that the apps used to communicate with Amazon are not working, leaving them without work and without making deliveries, that is, the failure ended up causing several delays that were not foreseen.

“We’re looking at multiple mitigation paths in parallel and we’ve seen some signs of recovery, but we don’t have an estimated time frame for full recovery right now,” Amazon said in response to the issue.

