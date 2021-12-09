AWS resumes services after cloud failure that affected iFood, Mercado Livre and Itaú | Companies

the services of Amazon Web Services ( AWS ) have been restored after a failure on network devices in the United States, identified on Tuesday afternoon, which also affected Brazilian companies such as iFood , Itaú Unibanco and Free market .

Itaú informed this Wednesday that the iupp platform, marketplace and bank loyalty, affected by the AWS failure, was re-established on Tuesday night, at 8:42 pm.

Delivery platform iFood said its service had been normalized as of Tuesday night. Due to the failure, the app’s partner restaurants were displayed as closed. Mercado Livre also informed that the problems in its marketplace were resolved overnight.

1 of 1 ifood — Photo: Image taken from Facebook / ifood ifood — Photo: Image taken from Facebook / ifood

“With the network device issues resolved, we are now working to recover all of the compromised services,” the latest status of the AWS technical team reported yesterday at 9:35 pm EDT. “We will provide additional updates for deficient services.”

Amazon’s internal services, such as the Prime Video streaming platform, and the Chime communicator, which were down, also function normally.

The issue in the AWS cloud region called US-East-1 has also affected the Disney+ video streaming platform, ticketing website Ticketmaster and the online game League of Legends. Riot Games, the game’s creator, reported that access was restored yesterday afternoon.

In addition to Itaú, which signed a ten-year contract with AWS in order to transfer its systems to the company’s cloud, other banks are also customers of the company’s cloud, such as the digital bank BTG+, which migrated its entire system to the AWS cloud in April. wanted by Value, BTG+ has yet to respond if their systems have been impacted.