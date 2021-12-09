Babies complete one week hospital stay after mistakenly receiving Covid vaccine | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

According to Gpaci, the two-month-old girl is stable and has no symptoms. The boy, who is four months old, is also stable and is evolving well after an initial stage of laryngitis was detected. He was medicated and, according to the hospital, he is already showing improvement.

Earlier in the week, the girl’s mother told the TV HAVE that she had had seizures and would undergo tests to identify the cause of the seizures. The boy’s mother informed, on Tuesday (7), that he continued with a high fever and should be hospitalized for another seven days, using antibiotics through a catheter.

According to the Health Department, the two children would receive the pentavalent vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and against a bacteria responsible for infections in the nose, meninges and throat, but ended up being vaccinated with the immunizing agent from Pfizer, last week.

The nursing technician who carried out the application at the health unit in the Nova Sorocaba neighborhood, in the North Zone, was removed from the injectable procedure room until the assessment and verification of the measures to be taken. The professional claimed that she confused the bottles, as they are both similar.

The city also opened an internal procedure to determine the responsibility of the employee who changed the doses.

The Health Department also informed that it contacted the Epidemiological Surveillance Center of the state of São Paulo, the Ministry of Health and the vaccine manufacturer, who reported similar cases that occurred in other places, with symptoms of fever.

The orientation of these organs was that the children remain under observation for a period of ten to 15 days.

Soon after the vaccine was administered, the babies had a fever and one of them had vomiting and irritability. Children will undergo a serology test and then receive the correct dose of pentavalent.

The two mothers reported the moment of despair they lived when they received the news of the error. Ana Cláudia Mugnos Riello told that, hours after the vaccination, her daughter had a fever and stopped drinking milk.

“The Health Secretary arrived and said: ‘look, mother, three children were vaccinated with the penta here yesterday. Two of them received Covid’s. We have no way of knowing which of these children were the ones.’ it’s a life. What if I killed my daughter?” he says.

For Kathillyn Monteiro da Silva, the scare was even greater. She was at home when she received a visit from the municipal secretary of Health. Her son, four months old, should have received the booster of the pentavalent vaccine, but Pfizer’s immunizing agent was also applied.

“How can a person give a child something wrong? It’s still a baby. I cried a lot, because what if something happens to my child?”, he laments.

Pfizer has already announced that it intends to seek authorization for the use of the vaccine in babies over six months in the United States. In Brazil, the manufacturer is the only one authorized by Anvisa to be used in teenagers from 12 years of age.