Backstage of the case Douglas Costa at Grêmio had discomfort, irritation and Mancini’s intervention, says the newspaper

Camisa 10 do Grêmio got angry after asking to participate in his wedding party, in Rio de Janeiro, denied by the directors of the club from Rio Grande do Sul, who, in turn, thought the request was unreasonable.

Main contracting of the Guild for the season, attacking midfielder Douglas Costa is not experiencing his best moment in his relationship with the club. Recently, the player asked the board to be released to attend his wedding party, in Rio de Janeiro, and the player’s request caused “disease” and “irritation” behind the scenes, as published by the newspaper “GaúchaZH” this Wednesday (8).

The celebration was scheduled for last Tuesday (7), at the Copacabana Palace hotel, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Douglas made the request to the board the day before, on Monday (6), but the same was considered out of place for the entire environment surrounding the club, as the team struggles against relegation in the Brasileirão. The player argued that he would return to Porto Alegre on Wednesday, but all the other professionals are already focused since the end of training on Tuesday.

Also according to the vehicle, some influential people in the Tricolor suggested removing it, in order to remove those who are out of focus from an environment that requires maximum attention, as the club runs the risk of being relegated to Serie B in this Brazilian. It was then that coach Vagner Mancini intervened and asked him to remain in concentration. Douglas will even be related to the decisive match this Thursday (9), against the Atlético-MG, at the Arena, but it is not yet known whether as a starter or reserve.

Douglas, in turn, was irritated by what had happened. Unauthorized to leave the hotel where Grêmio focuses, the shirt 10 filed all his posts and references to the club from Rio Grande do Sul on social networks. That’s because, on the athlete’s side, he had already communicated about the wedding party since his presentation, even informing that he would miss some games.

The situation of the COVID-19 pandemic worsened during the period, and the event had to be cancelled. Douglas then traveled to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for part of the celebration, and rescheduled the party at Copacabana Palace for December 7th.

At this point, the Brasileirão should have been closed, more specifically on the last Sunday (5), but on October 1st, the CBF announced that it would take another four days to finish the competition. And even with this change, Douglas did not reschedule the event.