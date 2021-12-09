Banks work together to renegotiate debts at discounts of up to 95%

Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal and Itaú promote joint efforts to renegotiate debts. Discounts can reach up to 95%.

Until December 17, Banco do Brasil carries out its renegotiation campaign. During this period, the bank offers special conditions that include discounts of up to 95%, for customers to pay off their debts in cash. The information is from Extra.

Credit: RafaPress/iStockBanks work together to renegotiate debts at discounts of up to 95%; see how to do

BB also offers discounts on interest rates and payment terms of up to 100 months.

To renegotiate their debts, customers can look for Banco do Brasil branches and also digital channels: internet, App, WhatsApp (61 4004-0001) and call center (4004-001 / 0800-729-0001).

Caixa is offering discounts of up to 90% of the debt amount, which vary according to the type of credit contracted and the delay time. The campaign also offers special conditions for negotiating housing credits, with the possibility of partial payment or a break in installments.

The customer who wants to trade through the website must access the address https://www.negociardividas.caixa.gov.br/sineb/clienteIdentifica.jsp. Conditions are also available by calling 4004-0104 for the capital and 0800-104-0104 for other regions.

It is also possible to renegotiate the debt through WhatsApp (0800-104-0104) and at lottery outlets – just inform the CPF and the intention to pay the debt, which can be up to R$ 5 thousand.

For housing contracts, the client also accesses the conditions through the Habitação Caixa application.

Itaú has conditions for installment payments to negotiate debts, including possibilities to extend installments, obtain discounts on settlement and even to reduce interest rates already contracted.

Among the options available for those who want to repay debts, the conditions are even more flexible for customers who pay a higher down payment. With this, in addition to reducing the amount of installments.

Interested parties can access the bank’s digital channels: application, website (allows access without an electronic password); and exclusive WhatsApp for renegotiations (11 4004-1144).