Barbara celebrates success as a writer before being unmasked by Janine

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will continue pretending to have talent as a writer, in “Um Lugar ao Sol”. In the chapter this Friday, the 10th, the heiress will be meeting with the whole family for a dinner at Santiago’s house (José de Abreu). Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) takes the opportunity to announce that one of the women’s texts, which was actually written by Janine (Indira Nascimento), is a finalist in a short story contest. Seeing the pride in her husband and father’s eyes, she decides to go with the charade.

Read more: ‘A place in the sun’: Fernanda Marques, who plays Andrea Beltrão’s daughter in the soap opera, talks about the conflicts between the characters

‘Secret Truths 2’: at age 40, tattooed Felipe Mafra plays Lara’s first client in the pink book

A loving father like the Ravi in ​​’A Place in the Sun’, Juan Paiva is called ‘Daddy-o’ by the woman in real life: see photos

Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond) Photo: Rede Globo/Divulgação

Next week, however, Janine will go to the rich girl’s house to accuse her of stealing her tale. With no way out, Barbara will beg the young woman to accept a very valuable ring as a way to compensate for the appropriation of the text. Renato’s wife will still shell out a lot of money before her crime is discovered by everyone.

Follow me on twitter @zeanbravo and on Instagram @zean.bravo