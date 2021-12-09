Barça takes Bayern’s ball and is eliminated in the group stage

In their first season without Lionel Messi, Barcelona is out of the Champions League round of 16. This Wednesday, the Catalan team was defeated by Bayern Munich, Germany, by 3-0, and saw Benfica beat Dynamo Kiev, in Lisbon, in duels valid for the sixth round of Group E.







Photo: Reuters

With these results, Bayern achieved 100% success, with six victories in six matches played. Benfica reached eight points, one more than Barcelona, ​​who are out of the knockout of Europe’s main club competition for the first time in 19 years. The team has only scored two goals in six games, both against Dynamo, who only garnered one point.

This defeat is the third overwhelming victory of the Germans over the Catalans. In 2020, it was 8-2 and in the first leg of this phase, in September, the score was also 3-0 for Bayern. This is also the first disappointment for Xavi Hernández in charge of Barça.

Bayern Munich and Benfica will have to wait for the draw that will be held on Monday to see which opponent in the round of 16, which will be played in February. Barcelona will play in the Europa League.

Even without an audience in the stadium, due to the increase in covid cases in the Bavaria region, Barcelona could not balance the dispute with Bayern. In the first half, the German advantage was already 2-0, with goals from Müller, with a header, and Sané, with a bomb from outside the area. In the final stage, Musiala set the score.

In Lisbon, Benfica solved their problem in 22 minutes, after the goals scored by Yaremchuk and Gilberto Junior. The rest of the time, the Portuguese team slowed down, seeming to be more concerned about the result in Munich than about their own dispute.

With the classification for the round of 16, it becomes more difficult for Flamengo fans to fulfill their dream of having coach Jorge Jesus back in charge of the Rio team.