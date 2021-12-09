Barcelona prepares exits after elimination of Champions; see the names

Barcelona lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich, yesterday (8), and said goodbye to the Champions League still in the group stage. According to the Spanish newspaper ‘Sport’, the Catalan club already has a list with the names of players who should leave the club in the next transfer window — even before new signings arrive.

The two priorities for Barcelona are the departures of defender Samuel Umtiti and striker Luuk de Jong. The French defender has not played a single minute since Xavi Hernández took over as coach, if the player does not accept any proposal, the managers are considering terminating his contract.

In the case of the Dutch player, which was requested by former coach Ronald Koeman, he agrees that leaving the club is the best solution for both parties.

Another name that the blue and maroon team wants to see in another club is the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho. The former Liverpool player has a very high salary and whoever rules Barça recognizes the need to find a new destination for the athlete.

The list ends with two names: Sergiño Dest and Óscar Mingueza. The American full-back is one of Barcelona’s assets that has the most market in European football, so the club sees the opportunity to make good money by selling the player.

The Spanish defender, in turn, had a lot of prominence with Koeman, but with Xavi he lost his space – due to his young age (22 years), the Catalan leaders also believe in a good market value.

After solving these cases, Barcelona will solve the cases of Sergio Aguero, who is away from the pitch after discovering a cardiac arrhythmia, and other players on the squad who want to leave the team, such as Brazilian goalkeeper Neto.