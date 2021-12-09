Batteries could make oil a thing of the past: ANEEL prepares to regulate batteries and encourage clean sources of wind and solar energy in 2022

Representation of what will be the UK’s largest battery storage facility with 320 megawatts of capacity Photo: Intergen



Aneel claims that batteries should have a greater presence in the electricity market next year, encouraging the use of solar energy and wind energy. The entity is already preparing to carry out the regulations

Batteries should arrive with greater force in the national market, promoting the use of solar energy and wind energy from next year, in the view of the president of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), André Papitone, which regulates the electricity sector. According to the president, last Monday (29), during an event held by Huawei, a Chinese technology company, this will be the year of batteries, and Aneel will work to build the necessary regulation. In the UK, it is already believed that batteries can take the place of oil.

Batteries are essential for boosting solar and wind energy

According to the official, energy storage is an important part of the expansion of renewable energy sources, such as solar energy and wind energy.

The director of Aneel points out that the National Energy Plan, which is a strategy that points out Brazil’s priorities in relation to investments in the electricity sector, projects an increase in the participation of these clean sources in the energy matrix to around one third of the total.

Batteries are responsible for regulating the load on the system, considering that wind and solar energy are intermittent. The director of Aneel also highlighted the need to develop regulation of the so-called distributed generation, a model that is widely used by the solar energy segment, where electricity generation occurs in a decentralized manner in small systems, such as, in this case, energy panels installed on roofs of houses and buildings.

Aneel comments on distributed generation in solar energy

There is a tax issue that makes it impossible for individuals to sell energy. Currently, distributed generation systems, which are used in solar energy connected to the electricity grid, earn credits that can be deducted from the energy tariff that do not receive ICMS.

Therefore, it is not possible to sell energy generated by residential solar energy panels, for example. For the director of Aneel, the changes that the electricity sector is going through will make electricity consumers become managers, changing the relationship with distributors.

New generation technologies, such as wind and solar energy, combined with artificial intelligence and data systems, will make possible the emergence of energy contracting models and differentiated tariffs.

Aneel approves large-scale battery power project

Last month, the organization approved the first project to store electricity in large-scale batteries in the national system. The project is expected to be built at the Registro substation, in São Paulo, which is responsible for supplying energy to the south coast of São Paulo.

It is noteworthy that the Allowed Annual Revenue, due to the installation of the project, will be R$ 27 million, according to Isa Cteep. Lithium batteries will be installed in an area of ​​approximately 4,000 m², with an installed capacity of 30 MW and the equivalent of around 30 containers, which guarantees the maximum demand of the South Coast, which is around 400 MW, being met, benefiting in the minimum 2 million people