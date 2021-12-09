Bayern doesn’t know about Barcelona, ​​win 3-0 and eliminate team in Champions group stage

Needing to win to advance, Barcelona lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich and is eliminated from the Champions League

O Barcelona needed to win to go to the knockout of the Champions League. O Bayern Munchen, however, did not agree. Inside Allianz Arena, the Bavarians won 3-0 with goals from Müller, Sané and Musiala.

Barça even started well in the match, with impetus and looking for the goal. But, after the news that Benfica had opened the scoring, the panorama of the match changed.

On minute 34, Lewandowski was launched on a counterattack, did what he wanted with Piqué and crossed into the area. Müller infiltrated without any marking and tested for goal. Ronald Araújo tried to save, but goal-line technology pointed out that the ball had passed him.

At 43, after an exchange of passes, Sané kicked hard from outside the area, Ter Stegen barely managed to react and the ball puffed up the net to expand the score.

At the beginning of the second stage, the shirt 10 still had the chance to expand the score, when he received a low cross in the small area, but kicked weakly and on top of the archer Blaugrana.

On minute 16, however, after a beautiful move by Alphonso Davies down the left, the low cross left the goal line behind and Musiala, free, only had the job to dodge a quick hit.

Championship status

Bayern confirmed its 100% use in the leadership of group E. With his victory, the Benfica was second with eight points. In third, Barcelona goes to the Europa League.

Müller executioner from Barça

The German forward opened the scoring in an 8-2 rout in 2020, a 3-0 first-round victory, and now a victory in Munich. A true executioner of the Blaugranas in the Champions League.

Butter Defense

In Bayern’s three goals, Barcelona’s defense, even with four defenders, was easily beaten. The first, in fact, is the great example of this, with Lewandowski and Müller having no difficulties.

21 years later

The last time Barcelona were eliminated from the group stage was in the 2000/01 season, when they placed third in Group H with eight points behind Milan and United Leeds.

Datasheet

Bayern Munich 3 x 0 Barcelona

GOALS: Müller, Sané and Musiala (BAY)

BAYERN MUNCHEN: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Süle (Nianzou) and Davies (Richards); Tolisso (Roca), Musiala, Coman (Sarr), Müller and Sané; Lewandowski (Tillman). Technician: Julian Nagelsmann

BARCELONA: Have Stegen; Ronald Araújo, Piqué, Lenglet and Alba (Mingueza); Busquets, Gavi (Demir) and de Jong (Puig); Dest (Nico González), Depay and Dembélé (Coutinho). Technician: Xavi