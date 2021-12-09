Bayern wins, maintains 100% and eliminates Barcelona from the Champions – 12/08/2021

Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 3-0 this Wednesday, at the Allianz Arena, and ended their participation in the Champions League group stage with 100% success. This afternoon’s triumph sank Barcelona, ​​who ended up being overtaken and eliminated by Benfica, who beat Dynamo Kiev, in Portugal.

The goals of the match were scored by Tomas Müller and Sané in the first half, and Musiala in the complementary stage. With the third place in Group E, Barcelona will still have the chance to compete in the Europa League.

Despite already being classified for the round of 16 of the competition, Bayern Munich entered the field completely focused on achieving another victory and without giving up their way of playing. Even so, he suffered with pressure from Barcelona in the first minutes.

Barcelona reduced the momentum and saw the hosts open the scoring. At 33 minutes, Lewandowski made a great move and served Müller, who headed it. About ten minutes later, Sané extended with a shot from outside the area where Ter Stegen committed a bizarre fault. At the same time, Benfica were also already beating Dynamo Kiev by 2-0 and left the elimination of the Catalans well underway.

After the break, Bayern seemed satisfied with the partial victory, while Barcelona did not show the strength to react and achieve the comeback, the only result that mattered with Benfica’s triumph. At 16 minutes, the final blow. Davies made a play from the back line and rolled for Musiala to push into the net: 3-0.