BBB22: João Guilherme refuses invitation to “Camarote”, says journalist; know the reason!

Hey brothers! Apparently, Boninho had his eye on João Guilherme for Big Brother Brasil 22. This Wednesday (8), journalist Léo Dias revealed that the influencer had received an invitation from the station to join the group “Camarote”. However, he would have refused the proposal. Geez…

According to the columnist for “Metrópoles”, TV Globo would have considered including the actor in the cast of the reality show due to the fact that his name was in high demand in the media. The invitation, however, would have been put aside by João… When people close to the influencer questioned the reason for the decision, he would have simply claimed that he has no desire to participate in the program. Too bad, we were already fanficing!

João Guilherme has been one of the most talked about figures of the moment. The actor, son of country singer Leonardo, saw his name become one of the biggest trends of the year, especially after the end of his relationship with influencer Jade Picon, at the end of August.

After the announcement that they were no longer together, he made an “exposed” of the ex-affair on social networks and released several screenshots of conversations between the two, implying that he had discovered a betrayal. “Too bad we ended up like this. really, really”, wrote John in one of the leaked messages. The internet was fast, and his brother, Zé Felipe, said that there was a move between the former sister-in-law and the player Neymar.

After that, João Guilherme decided to take advantage of his bachelorhood and went out in general! It’s that saying, right: who has a limit is the municipality. The news of the names with whom the influencer got involved went viral on the web, and netizens joked that he doesn’t forgive anyone.

The subject came up recently with the participation of Gui Araújo in “A Fazenda 13”. The former pawn, friend of João, revealed details of when he got involved with Jade. Leonardo’s son, in turn, did not stop talking about the story. “I click on my name and it’s millstone, one group saying that the other was dressed up as me, others talking about the commentator who thinks everyone is mocking and then there’s something new: Gui Araújo and Jade, new (old) couple 😉 you can’t know, right”, commented the actor.

fuck kkkkk I click on my name and it’s millstone, one group saying that the other was dressed up as me, others talking about the commentator who thinks everyone is mocking and then there’s something new: gui araujo and jade, new (old) couple; ) I can’t know, right? — J҉O҉T҉I҉N҉H҉A҉ (@Joaoguiavila) October 21, 2021

And who will be the next inhabitants of the most guarded house in the country? We’re already dying to find out and have more peeks!