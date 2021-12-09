Before fame, Gkay and Juliette posed together unrecognizable in the ‘BBB 21’ winner’s salon

When he still hadn’t even dreamed of blowing up his Farofa, a party that lasted three days and monopolized attention at the beginning of the week, Gkay painted a spotlight at small events in Paraíba, where he was born. That’s how he met Juliette Freire for the first time, the “BBB 21” champion.

Neither one imagined the turns the world would take five years after a photo in which they appear together at the opening of the sister’s salon, in João Pessoa.

Gkay appears unrecognizable in photo with Juliette, from ‘BBB 21’ Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Almost unrecognizable, blonde Juliette and brunette Gkay (now she’s back to her natural hair color) without the aesthetic procedures that made her feel prettier and without the gringo brands she wears in her closet, appear in a photo of the event.

Juliette, from “BBB 21”, opened a trendy salon five years ago Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Many things have changed since then. At the time of “BBB”, without remembering that he had already met the countrywoman, Gkay was joining the crowd for Juliette on the reality show. When she expressed her desire to meet Brazil’s new darling, the comedian had fewer followers than she did. While Juliette already garnered 16 million followers, Gessica had just over 14 million. Today, it has reached more than 16 million, while Juliette walks growing by leaps and bounds with almost 33 million internet users hooked into her routine.