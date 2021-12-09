Belford Roxo boys: one died during torture, and the others ended up executed by drug traffickers, says police | Rio de Janeiro

The crime took place in December of last year, and the children’s bodies were never found. Remember the case at the end of the report.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“They were tortured. It could be called torture. At some point, one of them dies, and they think the solution in that case would be to kill the other two and call someone to take the bodies out of the community,” said Uriel Alcântara, head of the Homicide Police Station in the Baixada Fluminense.

This Thursday (9), the police carried out an operation in Castelar in order to close the investigation into the death of the boys Lucas Matheus, Alexandre da Silva and Fernando Henrique. The boys were, respectively, 9, 11 and 12 years old at the time they disappeared.

The action aimed to fulfill 56 arrest warrants. Until the last update of this article, 31 had been fulfilled: 15 people were already trapped, and others 16 were detained on this farm. There were also two arrests in the act.

1 of 2 Belford Roxo Children — Photo: Reproduction Belford Roxo Children — Photo: Reproduction

Police have indicted five people for participating in the children’s deaths:

Edgar Alves de Andrade, O Dock, one of the leaders of the Comando Vermelho, outlaw ; Ana Paula da Rosa Costa, a aunt paula, logistics manager at Castelar, dead ; Willer Castro da Silva, O stala, traffic manager of Castelar, dead ; José Carlos Prazeres da Silva, O Piranha, head of the Castelar drug trade, dead ; a fifth person, prey , whose name was not released.

A sixth responds in freedom only for the concealment of a corpse.

“This faction is the same one that has already tortured and killed a journalist, killed a young girl and cut her off because they didn’t want to date a drug dealer, who killed a boy in Nova Holanda, which encourages car and cargo theft in Rio de Janeiro,” he said Ronaldo Oliveira, Undersecretary of Operational Planning of the Civil Police.

“The Civil Police were charged with this crime. There were insinuations that the police prioritized investigations whose victims are rich over investigations whose victims are poor. Today it has been shown that this is not true. It is a difficult fact to investigate”, he said Roberto Cardoso, director of the General Department of Homicide and Personal Protection.

phone data break

According to Uriel Alcântara, the police gathered many elements to prove the participation of all those involved in the crime.

“Telephone analysis and telephone data breaks indicated that there was violence. One brother accuses the other of transporting the children’s bodies. There is a link between the driver of the vehicle and the person who would have called him, which is Tia Paula. brother knew her. And we have five investigated for the murder and a sixth investigated for the concealment of a corpse,” explained Uriel.

Civil Police serves 56 arrest warrants in operation against the death of boys from Belford Roxo

Order to get rid of bodies

The g1 found that two statements were essential to clarify the case of the boys from Belford Roxo.

The first witness reported that he was at a community bar when two motorcycles approached. On the back of one of them would be one of the local traffic managers, Ana Paula da Rosa Costa, a aunt paula.

According to one of these accounts, Aunt Paula asked if anyone knew how to drive. The witness volunteered and was taken on the motorcycle to a car. In that vehicle would be the bodies of the boys.

Also according to the testimony, the informant guided them to a river near the favela, where the corpses were dumped.

On July 28, 2021, another man approached the 39th BPM (Belford Roxo) to report that his brother had been a driver forced to transport the bodies of the three missing children from within the community to the river. Immediately the PM referred the man to the DHBF.

At the police station, the man confessed to having been taken to the top of the community for “a mission”, according to the words said by Tia Paula. And there “he took over the driving of the vehicle where the bodies were transported to a river in the municipality of Belford Roxo”.

Two days later, on July 30, the DHBF asked the Firefighters Search and Rescue Group for support. Searches were made at the point on the river indicated by the driver of the vehicle. Bones were found, but forensics indicated that they were animal remains. On September 10, other searches were carried out on another stretch of the river. To date, nothing has been found.

Suspects were reportedly killed in the drug court

DHBF investigations indicate that Tia Paula was possibly executed on October 6th. She, in fact, would have been one of the targets of criminals in Complexo da Penha, where the dome of the Comando Vermelho is located. The two deaths and three disappearances are being investigated by the Civil Police.

One of those missing is the drug dealer Wiler Castro da Silva, O stala, another manager of Castelar. He was reportedly executed in Penha in August, but his body was never found either.

Another testimony obtained during the investigations is from a witness who reports having heard Stala talk about the children’s deaths. And that he would have said that the deaths would have occurred because the children were stealing in the favela and would have taken a little bird from the criminal’s uncle.

Audio reveals conversation between drug dealers about disappearance of boys from Belford Roxo

The Civil Police of RJ also intercepted a conversation between two Castelar traffickers. In the phone call, one claims to have been framed for the boys’ deaths.

“They put me as a suspect in the children’s death too. Didn’t you see it, on television?”, he asks. The caller answers: “And you didn’t even want to knock. Remember?”.

The men in the recording were not identified by police.

For the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police, the boys were killed by Castelar traffickers because of the bird theft.

Five of the arrest warrants are for the triple homicide with concealment of the children’s corpses. The others are by association for trafficking.

Lucas Matheus, 9, and Alexandre Silva, 11, and Fernando Henrique, 12, disappeared on December 27 after they left home to play. They were last seen on their way to the Feira de Areia Branca.

Nearly nine months later, Civil Police Secretary Allan Turnowski claimed that Castelar traffickers were the perpetrators of the murders of the children.

“The traffickers from the Castelar favela were the ones who killed the boys in the Baixada. From the beginning, we had this line as the strongest, but we also had other lines that, during the investigation, were being discarded,” explained the secretary.

In 11 months of investigation, 70 people were arrested.