Benfica beats Dynamo, advances in Champions and gives breath to Jorge Jesus – 12/08/2021

It didn’t help for the Flamengo fan to dry up. Benfica did their homework this Wednesday (8), beat Dynamo Kiev at home 2-0 and counted on Barcelona’s defeat against Bayern Munich to advance to the Round of 16 of the Champions League and, thus, give breath to coach Jorge Jesus, who had been under pressure in the position.

With the result, the Portuguese team ended up with eight points, in second place in group E, surpassing Barça, who had only seven points and will play in the Europa League. Bayern, with 18 points, had 100% success and advanced in first, while Dynamo only managed one point.

Now, Benfica and Bayern are waiting for the draw next Monday (13) to meet their opponents in the round of 16. The Champions knockout kicks off in February 2022.

The game started tense for Benfica at Estádio da Luz. Already eliminated, Dynamo went up and took danger in the first minutes, losing an unbelievable goal in the 7th minute. Tsygankov received it almost in the small area, without a goalkeeper, but arrived hitting over the goal.

It was the password for Benfica to “wake up” in the game. At 15, João Mário escaped on the left and crossed low for Yaremchuk to complete for the net and open the scoring. And at 22, Dynamo’s defense messed up and gave a gift to Brazilian Gilberto. The former Fluminense full-back hit well and extended the advantage.

Benfica still came to take a little pressure in the final minutes, but managed to hold the result. And Jorge Jesus, Flamengo’s dream for 2022, remains in the Champions League for now.