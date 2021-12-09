Benfica eliminates Barcelona. And reaches the Round of 16 of Champions. Worse for Flamengo. Jesus must stay in Portugal – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

The fans of Flamengo’s direction were of no avail.

Benfica got the dreamed place for the round of 16 of the Champions League. They beat Dynamo Kiev, by 2-0. And also counted on the failure of Barcelona, ​​without Messi. The Catalan team lost to Bayer Munich, 3-0.

With the results, the German team was ranked first in group E, with an incredible 18 points, in other words, six victories in six matches. Benfica got the second spot, with eight points. With two wins, two defeats and two draws.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, had a ridiculous campaign.

Two wins, one draw and three defeats. With two goals in favour. And seven against.

And it will play in the Europa League, the ‘Second Division’ among European clubs.

Situation that has not happened since 2000/2001.

Jorge Jesus was under a lot of pressure at Benfica. And the chance for Flamengo to have their most desired coach back depended a lot on the Portuguese team’s elimination from the round of 16 in the Champions League.

But his team won without any problems against the group’s lantern, the Ukrainians, with much less possession, but a lot of objectivity. Jesus imposed the strong marking on the ball out of Dynamo. And after 15 minutes, Yaremchuk scored 1-0, after a cross by João Mario.

Portuguese pressure followed. Right wing Gilberto was forward, attacking, when Verbic made a mistake and ended up serving the Brazilian player, who puffed up Bushchan’s goals, 2-0, on 21 minutes.

The Ukrainian team launched the attack. It created several chances, the Portuguese fans even booed the team. But Benfica managed to win. And qualify for the round of 16 after four years.

Survival in Champions was seen as mandatory for Jorge Jesus. And she came. Now, Flamengo must take it off their priority. Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal gains strength to replace Renato Gaúcho.

Meanwhile in Munich, the massacre. Bayern seemed to train against poor Barcelona, ​​led by Xavi. The technical and physical superiority was enormous. The first goal was delayed. Lewandowski passed by Piquet and crossed to a header by Thomaz Müller, who covered Ter Stegen: 1-0, in the 33rd minute of the first half.

In the 42nd minute, Comam served Sarné who gave a very strong kick. But Ter Stegen failed to let the ball pass through his arms. 2 to 0.

In the second half, Barcelona did not have the slightest power to react. And even took the third goal. Davies broke in and crossed from the end line. Musiala only diverted to the networks.

3 to 0, at 16 minutes.

Barcelona are only seventh in the La Liga.

And there’s a lot of chance of not qualifying for Champions 2021/2022.

A scandal for the Spanish press.

As for Flamengo, his posture is amateur.

Relying on a result from another club to define the future coach.

It should only weigh your interest and negotiating power…

Barcelona is run over by Bayern and is out of the Champions League