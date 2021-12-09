Betrayed, Tonico hunts Nelio and Dolores and swears revenge in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

Not satisfied with the pair of horns on his forehead, Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will go after Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The crook will promise revenge on the pair of lovers for the betrayal and will count on the help of Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) to carry out his plan in the Globo telenovela.

After crying like a child when he finds out that he was betrayed by his wife and friend, the villain will send the chief to find the whereabouts of the good guys. After a while of investigation, the police officer will discover that Nélio inherited property from Batista (Ernani Moraes), who had died a victim of the cholera epidemic.

Borges will gather all the information and deliver it to the deputy of the “cracks”. “It’s here. The registration of the property that Mr. Batista left for his eldest son, Nélio”, will inform the police chief.

“A farm in Campos de Goytacazes, Chácara Paraíso! So this is where Dolores and that bastard traitor are hiding! At last”, will shoot Zayla’s (Heslaine Vieira) lover.

The two will then travel to the city. There, they will ask for information about the property’s location. A resident will give directions, and the villain will be overjoyed with revenge. Tonico, however, will not imagine that Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) has found out she is pregnant.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

