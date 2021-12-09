Biden says he threatened Putin with ‘never seen’ sanctions – News

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, declared on Wednesday (8) that he warned the Russian Vladimir Putin that there will be unprecedented sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine.

A day after a virtual summit between the two, Biden said he told Putin that the United States would retaliate with “never seen before” sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

“I made it very clear that if I invade Ukraine, there will be consequences, serious consequences, economic consequences never seen before,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

The American president also stated that, in addition to economic measures, Washington will strengthen its military presence on the territory of NATO countries in Eastern Europe if Moscow attacks Ukraine.

“We would probably have to strengthen our presence in NATO countries to reassure especially those on the eastern flank. In addition, I made it clear that we would also provide defensive capability to the Ukrainians,” he recalled.

Biden, however, said sending US troops to defend Ukraine from an eventual Russian attack “is not being considered” by his government because the country is not part of the NATO alliance.

“The idea that the United States will use force unilaterally to confront Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine is not being considered at this time,” he said.

“We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies under Article 5. It is a sacred obligation. And that obligation does not extend to Ukraine,” he argued.