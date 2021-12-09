Bill seeks to stop IPVA increase in 2022 in the state of São Paulo

Parked Cars (Shutterstock)

A bill under consideration in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (AL-SP) tries to stop the expected increase in the IPVA (Tax on Properties of Motor Vehicles) in 2022 for vehicles registered in the state.

The tax is under the umbrella of the states and is added to the first bills Brazilians have to pay at the beginning of each year.

For 2022, the increase is already worrying due to the overvaluation of used cars at a time when the production of 0 km models is hampered by a lack of components, such as semiconductors, one of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in the sector.

According to Anfavea (the entity that represents the automakers), vehicle production fell by 13.5% in November compared to the same month last year. 206,000 units were produced, including passenger cars, utility vehicles, trucks and buses — the result was up 15.1% compared to October.

The drop in the production level raised the price of used cars. Report from InfoMoney showed, based on data from the Price Variation Monitor of the automotive consultancy Kelley Blue Book (KBB), that used vehicles (vehicles with up to three years of running time) accumulate an 11.12% increase this year (data up to September), being the 2018 models are the ones with the most advance in value, with a 14.87% increase.

As the tax is based on the market value of vehicles, families that have cars with a certain period of use in the garage have already started to calculate how much they will have to pay. Deputy Ricardo Mellão (Novo), author of the project at AL-SP, foresees an increase of up to 30% in the São Paulo IPVA rate.

For this not to happen, says the deputy, the bill seeks, exceptionally, to stop the update in the calculation base that will generate the new tax rate. “The project proposes that the government not carry out the readjustment, which could approach 30%. If in 2021, the citizen of São Paulo paid R$1,000 of IPVA, in 2022, he will pay R$1,300”, he says.

The IPVA is calculated from the market value for each vehicle model in the table of Fipe (Institute of Economic Research), which is commissioned by the Doria Government Finance Department (PSDB) to issue the tax amount to taxpayers with licensed cars in the state.

The table of sales values ​​is based on the month of September and will be made public later this month, according to the Ministry of Finance to InfoMoney.

According to Mellão, the bill gained the support of 23 deputies and was approved by the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice), a collegiate body that assesses, among other things, whether the legislation meets the constitutional parameters.

Now, the project will be analyzed by the Transport and Communication committees to proceed to the plenary for voting. The Novo leadership also asked AL-SP for the proposal to receive the stamp of urgency, a shortcut to speeding up the analysis in committees and voting in plenary.

If approved at the assembly, the bill will go to Doria’s cabinet, which can sanction the law or veto it in part or in full.

Mellão says that the Doria government is able to give up the IPVA adjustment, since the expected tax collection will increase by R$ 40 billion in 2022. “The budget foresees a cash of R$ 286 billion in taxes for the next year in São Paulo”, he points out.

“But we know that 2022 will be an electoral year, and those under the command of the public machine will want more budget to speed up the delivery of works, actions that are more apparent in the eyes of the voter”, he says.

When contacted, the São Paulo government’s Secretariat of Finance and Planning says that it still does not have the commercial values ​​of the vehicles that will serve as a basis for calculating the tax.

“The table of sales values, specifically ordered by Sefaz-SP to Fipe, is scheduled for publication in December,” stated the folder. “The IPVA/2022 calendar is still being prepared and the IPVA rate remains at 4% [até o momento] in the state of Sao Paulo”.

