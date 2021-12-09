Billionaire Elon Musk hopes to implant neurochips in humans next year

source: reproduction

The co-founder of Neuralink, a neurotech trading company, billionaire Elon Musk has been announcing plans to implant neurochips in humans for years. The first predicted date was that this would still happen in 2020. However, with Elon Musk’s coronagram officially updated, the new prediction is that the first experiments will start in 2022.

So far, Neuralink has managed to implant, in first tests, neurochips in pigs. Afterwards, the experiments were carried out, with success, in monkeys. The next step is to implant the coin-sized neurochips into humans.

When will neurochips be installed in human brains

On Monday, December 6, Elon Musk gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal, in which he was asked about Neuralink’s goal of installing neurochips in humans within the next year.

“We hope to have that in our first humans — which will be people with severe spinal cord injuries, like quadriplegics — within the next year, pending FDA approval,” Elon Musk said.

All steps in the experiment to install neurochips in humans will need prior approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, December 7, Elon Musk defended again that the deadline for the experiment to be carried out on human beings is next year. In addition, the billionaire recalled the potent advantages of neurochip technology by providing an answer to a user who yearned for help from new technologies.

neurochip purpose

The neurochip that will be implanted in the brain of human beings has the function of recording and simultaneously stimulating brain activity. The equipment will be intended for medical applications, for example, for the treatment of severe spinal cord injuries and neurological disorders.

“Replacing defective/missing neurons with circuits is the right way to think about it. Many problems can be solved just by connecting the signals between the existing neurons”, said Elon Musk, as a way to defend the importance of the technique.

About Neuralink

Neuralink is a team of exceptionally talented people, whose founders are Elon Musk. The company is creating the future of brain interfaces: building devices that will help people with paralysis and inventing new technologies that will expand skills, community and the world.

The development of neural interfaces is an interdisciplinary challenge. Neuralink seeks to hire a wide range of people with diverse engineering, scientific and operational backgrounds.