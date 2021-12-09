Billionaire promises to donate US$ 27 million straight from space. know how

TOKYO – Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who regularly distributes money on Twitter to attract followers, plans to do the same from space. The 46-year-old fashion mogul took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday in a spacecraft that will take him to the International Space Station for a 12-day Voyage.

The founder of online clothing retailer Zozo is Japan’s first space tourist. The trip is a prelude to the planned moon trip announced in 2018 by Maezawa and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Out of orbit: Bezos speeds up space race and announces plans for its own space station

“My dream is finally coming true,” said Maezawa, who returns to earth on December 20th. Those looking to earn a share of the cash donations promised by the billionaire, which he says total $27 million, must apply through an application created precisely to distribute their wealth.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Owner of Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk currently accumulates a fortune of US$ 222.1 billion, occupying the first place in the ranking of Centibilillionaires by Bloomberg Photo: POOL / REUTERS Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s fortune hits $190.8 billion Photo: ALESSANDRO DI MARCO / ANSA With a fortune of US$ 155, 6 billion, Bernard Arnault, president and CEO of LVMH, the largest luxury goods company in the world, owner of the brands Louis Vuitton, Dior and Givenchy, among others, occupies the third position in the ranking of cent billionaires. Photo: Balint Porneczi / Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, currently has a fortune valued at US$ 127.9 billion Photo: SAMUEL CORUM / Agência O Globo Larry Page of Google makes a fortune of US$124.5 billion Photo: Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Fortune Reaches $123 Billion Photo: JOSH EDELSON / AFP Alongside Larry Page (right), Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, accumulates assets of US$120.1 billion Photo: John Cogill / Bloomberg News Oracle founder Larry Ellison joined the club after beating a fortune of $108.3 billion. Photo: Reuters Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, is the newest member of the ‘centibillionaires’ group, with a net worth of more than $105.7 billion Photo: Bloomberg US mega-investor Warren Buffett has a fortune of $103.4 billion Photo: AFP After reaching a net worth of US$100.6 billion, Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani has just joined the club of centibillionaires, along with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Photo: Bloomberg

For this trip to the ISS, Maezawa promised that everyone who signs up is guaranteed to receive a portion of that amount.

Maezawa, also the first space tourist to travel to the ISS in more than a decade, spent months tweeting about his journey beyond the Earth’s atmosphere and trying to recruit other tourists or even find a life partner to accompany him on the trip to the Moon scheduled for 2023.

new age stellar: After SpaceX’s successful trip, companies plan space movies and more affordable flights

The billionaire, who often shares his life on Twitter, promises to detail his experience in the space to more than 770,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel.

The tycoon, who dropped out of college and joined a rock band before amassing his fortune, also posted footage of his training at a space center outside Moscow. The trip aboard a Soyuz MS-20 is estimated to cost more than $88 million for Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano, according to estimates in local media.

The Soyuz launch is part of a broader effort to open up the ISS to business opportunities as NASA looks to replace the station with a commercial orbiter in 2030.

Want to travel to space? See what you need besides (lots of) money

In September, a SpaceX rocket put four civilians into orbit, reinforcing Musk’s aspirations to make human spaceflight more accessible.

With a net worth of $3.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Maezawa is one of the most extravagant entrepreneurs, always making headlines accompanied by celebrities and lavishing on purchases.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Tel Aviv rose to first place Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo The Eiffel Tower in Paris: city dropped one position in the ranking of the most expensive cities in the world Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP Singapore. An aerial view of the circuit in the streets of Marina Bay Photo: Tim Chong / Reuters Zurich, Switzerland, shares its position with Paris and Hong Kong Photo: Jan Geerk / Press Release Hong Kong remained at the top of the ranking of the most expensive cities in the world, occupying the fifth position. Photo: Bloomberg New York regains the seventh position in the ranking. Photo: Bloomberg Geneva, where the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is located, is in seventh position Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP Copenhagen, Denmark, appears in eighth place, ahead of Los Angeles in the ranking Photo: Bax Lindhardt / Reuters Los Angeles remained in ninth place. Photo: Pixabay Osaka, Japan dropped to last place in the top10 Photo: Pixabay

He started to attract attention in 2016, when he bought a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat for $57.3 million, and another the following year for $110.5 million.

The Zozo brand has become a major retailer in Japan by lining up brands on its website and selling tailored tailored suits. But the pace of growth did not last. Maezawa resigned from management in 2019 after selling a stake in the company.