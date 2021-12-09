Bitcoin hovers below $50,000 after CEO testimonials and more issues that will move the crypto market today

Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market as a whole fall again this Thursday (9) after breathing at the end of the day yesterday amid a hearing in the United States Congress on regulation of digital assets.

Executive directors Jeremy Allaire of Circle, Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX, Brian Brooks of Bitfury, Charles Cascarilla of Paxos, Alesia Haas of Coinbase, and Denelle Dixon of Stellar Development Foundation responded for nearly five hours to questions from 40 US congressmen on stablecoin ballast and cryptoactive use cases.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The speeches, especially involving demands for greater regulatory clarity, were initially considered positive as they indicated that US regulators are willing to create specific rules for the sector, without adopting existing rules for banks and the financial market.

However, prices retreated again in the opening of Asian markets. At 7:04 am, Bitcoin (BTC) once again fluctuates below $50,000 after it flirted with $51,000 yesterday, and trades at $49,181, down 2% on the day.

On the other hand, technical indicators of the digital asset point to the highest level of oversold since September this year, when the cryptocurrency recovered from US$ 43,000 and reached US$ 67,000 in 20 days. The Fear and Greed Index, which measures market sentiment, is at its lowest level since the lows of July, when the BTC was worth $30,000. According to analysts, the important thing at the moment would be to keep the price above US$ 46,000.

Most of the cryptos with a higher market value follow the same direction as Bitcoin, but with a lower rate of decline. Ethereum (ETH) yields 0.6%, to US$ 4,316, and Cardano (ADA) drops another 0.9% and operates at US$ 1.37 – its losses, however, already exceed 11% in the accumulated result. of the week.

Terra (LUNA), a competitor of Cardano and Ethereum, is on the rise and takes 10th place in the global ranking of cryptocurrencies by market value, ahead of Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Avalanche (AVAX). The asset that has its own stablecoin, the UST, rises 10% today and accumulates 35% high in the last month.

Among the 100 largest cryptos, the highlight of the day is the Near Protocol (NEAR), which shoots up 18% after being released for trading on the MoonPay platform, which has more than five million users. The metaverse crypto Gala (GALA) advances 12.5% ​​and Celo (CELO) follows the same path, gearing up 11.6% today after being chosen by the Kickstarter virtual kitty service to serve as the basis for the creation of a decentralized version in blockchain.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

On the negative end, the worst results of the day are from Bittorrent (BTT) and Spell Token (SPELL), which correct between 11% and 12% after yesterday’s rally. Bitcoin SV (BSV) loses 10.4% even after its founder, Craig Wright, won a court battle in the US involving the real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the inventor of Bitcoin.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:04 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$49,181.02 -2.0% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,316.11 -0.6% Binance Coin (BNB) $593.21 +1.7% Solana (SOL) $187.46 -0.6% Cardano (ADA) $1.37 -0.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Near (NEAR) $9.22 +18% Gala (GALA) US$ 0.522955 +12.3% Celo (CELO) $4.10 +11.7% Earth (LUNA) $73.16 +10.4% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.926740 +11.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bittorrent (MTB) US$ 0.00349143 -12.8% Spell Token (SPELL) $0.01635608 -11.7% Bitcoin SV (BSV) $139.82 -10.4% Decred (DCR) $87.62 -7.7% Polygon (MATIC) $2.29 -7.7%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 54.90 0% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 67.07 -1.94% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 73.38 +0.53% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 17.80 -0.55% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 18.00 +2.73%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (9):

Kickstater Announces Plan for Blockchain Decentralization

the service of crowdfunding Kickstarter announced the creation of a new company focused on creating a decentralized platform using the Celo blockchain.

The goal is to create an open-source protocol that will give rise to a decentralized version of the virtual kitty functionality, so that as many people as possible can vent their creative projects, the company said in a statement on Wednesday (8).

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The Celo blockchain was chosen because of “its efforts to minimize environmental impact (and focus on global accessibility through mobile access to the blockchain)”.

According to Bloomberg, development of the new protocol will begin in the first quarter of 2022. Later next year, as soon as the new platform is ready, Kickstarter plans to migrate its current website to the new system.

Bitcoin Mining Recovers from China Ban

The Bitcoin hashrate, the rate that measures the computing power devoted to the cryptocurrency network, is almost fully recovering from May levels, just before China banned mining in the country and forced a mass migration of companies operating in the sector. .

At the time, there was strong doubt in the cryptocurrency industry about how the mining network would restructure, considering that more than 70% of the computing power that secures the blockchain came from Chinese miners. According to data from the website BTC.com, the global rate fell by half between May and June, but recovered from there.

Since then, countries like Kazakhstan and the United States have become alternative locations for miners, the former with cheap energy, the latter with renewable energy and other business incentives. This week, the hashrate finally came close to the May peak, and scored 182.83 exahashes per second (EH/s), just below the 190.55 EH/s seen seven months ago.

The increase in the number also indicates greater interest by companies in Bitcoin mining, an activity that is rewarded with 6.25 BTC every 10 minutes. At the same time, weekly reports from the analysis house Glassnode point out that miners are among the holders of the cryptocurrency that have been reducing the liquidation of assets in the market. Historically, the behavior indicates an upward price outlook.

CEOs of cryptocurrency companies call for lenient US regulation

Crypto-active industry executives advocated the adoption of lenient regulation during a hearing at the US Congressional Financial Services Committee yesterday.

Executive directors from the companies Circle, FTX, Bitfury, Paxos, Coinbase and Stellar Development Foundation were invited to give their opinion on the creation of a regulatory framework for the sector. They responded for nearly five hours to questions from 40 US lawmakers about stablecoin backing and cryptoactive use cases, as well as the effectiveness of the Proof of Stake.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Former head of the OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency) and now CEO of Bitfury Brian Brooks said he advocated establishing a pro-crypto environment in the US and blamed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). ) for preventing the approval of crypto-based financial products, such as the spot Bitcoin ETF.

The testimonies were considered positive and indicative that the crypto industry should not be forced to follow the same rules applied to the financial market and banks.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related