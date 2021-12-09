Bob Faria leaves Grupo Globo after 18 years

Stamp stamped in the games of clubs from Minas Gerais, commentator Bob Faria is no longer part of the Grupo Globo. The journalist, who was also present in the network’s sports programs, was disconnected from the network on Wednesday, as reported by the ‘TV News’ portal.

Also according to the website, Bob Faria was dismissed by decision of Globo’s Minas Gerais summit. In a broader context, the experienced commentator is one more person to leave the network during the current process of reformulating the group, which continues to renew its sports coverage.

– Yes, I’m actually leaving the station. 18 years were very good, but some cycles need to be fulfilled. I leave keeping my best feelings about the company and about all the friends I made and with whom I had the honor of working – said Bob Faria to ‘Notícias da Tv’.

The commentator from Minas Gerais was hired by Globo in 2003. Now, Henrique Fernandes, a journalist for SporTV who also works as a sports commentator, takes on the role of Bob Faria on the Globo scale.

Recently, other important names in the sport said goodbye to the Rio station. This year alone, Marcos Uchôa, Tino Marcos, Fernando Saraiva and the narrator Junior Linhares said goodbye to the network.

In recent months, Globo has seen three sporting events leave the channel. The Copa Libertadores da América, Formula 1 and the Campeonato Carioca did not renew their broadcasting rights with the Rio channel due to impasses in the negotiation of values. Globo intends to lower costs with the purchase of major events. Currently, the Brasileirão Series A and B, state championships and games of the Brazilian team are shown.