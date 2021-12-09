Bolsonaro awards Michelle Medal for “Relevant Civic Actions”

posted on 12/8/2021 7:28 PM



(credit: Reproduction / TV Brasil)

President Jair Bolsonaro decorated, this Wednesday night (12/08), the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, during a ceremony for imposing the insignia of the Order of Rio Branco, which took place at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília. After awarding Michelle the Grand Cross medal, the two kissed and were applauded. The honor of the patron of Brazilian diplomacy is offered to personalities for relevant civic actions. The Chief Executive did not speak at the event.

Also received the insignia Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice and Public Security; João Roma, Minister of Citizenship; Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health; Gilson Machado, Minister of Tourism; Flávia Arruda, Chief Minister of the Presidency’s Government Secretariat; Bruno Bianco, Attorney General of the Union (AGU); Augusto Aras, attorney general of the Republic, Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa, as well as ambassadors and government advisors, such as Célio Faria Júnior, head of the personal cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic.

In August, Bolsonaro also decorated the first lady and ministers for health services in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.