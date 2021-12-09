Bolsonaro classifies as “abuse” Moraes’ new investigation opened against him

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized, during an interview with Gazeta do Povo newspaper on Wednesday (8), the new inquiry opened against him by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), classifying it as “ abuse”.

Bolsonaro said that who would be “advancing” on him is minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the Supreme Court, and not the other way around, and he added that “everything has a limit”.

“He [Moraes] is in the backyard, will he have the courage to go in? Is not the challenge for him? It’s not me who is advancing, now, that interests everyone in Brazil”, he stated.

THE CNN found in contact with Alexandre de Moraes, but the minister has not yet expressed himself.

Bolsonaro also criticized the arrest of truck driver and influencer Zé Trovão and former PTB president Roberto Jefferson, suspected of participating in the organization of possible anti-democratic acts and “digital militias”.

“Trovão is still in prison, Roberto is still in prison, this is immeasurable violence practiced by a minister of the Federal Supreme Court who has now opened another inquiry against me due to a live I did a few months ago. It is an abuse”, declared Bolsonaro.

Last Friday (3), Bolsonaro was investigated in yet another inquiry at the Supreme Court, which this time investigates a possible crime pointed out by the CPI of the Pandemic regarding the statements by Bolsonaro that linked the vaccine against Covid-19 with the risk of contract the HIV virus and develop AIDS.

“If I want to play outside the four lines, I play too. I don’t intend to do this, it’s not a threat to anyone, but that each one of these people judge their conscience”, he said.

The president also mentioned the demonetization actions of some profiles on social networks.

“It is inadmissible what happens on the part of a minister in the Federal Supreme Court, that is inadmissible”, he said, this time without citing Moraes.

vacancies in higher courts

Also during the interview, the president spoke about the vacancies available at the high level of the Judiciary, one of which was recently approved to be allocated to André Mendonça, a former government minister.

According to Bolsonaro, at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), where two vacancies need to be filled in 2022, his role is to choose “people with a profile similar to the majority who voted” for him in the elections.

“We are changing things now. That I can do something besides that, right? I am the final barrier, we know that, for the system, my reelection is not important”, he argued.