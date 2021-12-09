Bolsonaro to Defend ‘Free Internet’ at Joe Biden’s Pro-Democracy Summit

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will take advantage of the pro-Democracy Summit promoted by US President Joe Biden, this Thursday (9), to defend free internet and equal conditions in the offline online environment.

According to a document obtained by the CNN with government sources, Brazil will sign 18 commitments divided into three axes: “Strengthening democracy”, “Advancing democracy” and “Fighting corruption”.

It is within the commitments to strengthen democracy that the Brazilian government will defend an internet-free environment.

“As a rule, Brazil considers that the same rights protected offline” must also be protected online”.

The government will continue to support and promote initiatives that contribute to building trust in the Internet while protecting the right to privacy and safeguarding freedom of expression. The best antidote to disinformation is free and open debate”, says the document.

Afterwards, it completes with a critique of the traditional press. “Free debate and the exchange of ideas and opinions are crucial for democracy to thrive. Recognizing the challenges related to the proliferation of disinformation, particularly from the vast majority of traditional media, the government will continue to safeguard freedom of expression, including on the Internet, in accordance with national law and international standards.”

The summit takes place less than a month from the one-year anniversary of the invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of then-US President Donald Trump.

Leaders from 110 countries will participate in an act considered by Brazilian diplomacy as a sign from Biden to the world that American democracy survives after the episode of the Capitol and the Trump era.

Bolsonaro, however, will take the opportunity to emphasize his position on the free internet and criticize the traditional press, two practices that Trump adopted.

The Brazilian government also opted to sign commitments in areas where it is highly criticized at home and abroad: human rights and the fight against corruption.

Seven commitments in the area of ​​human rights will be presented, in which a reference against abortion stands out. The document speaks of the need to “protect the right to life, especially of the unborn”.

Below is a list of the commitments that will be presented:

Strengthening Democracy

Ensure free and fair elections: For more than 30 years, Brazil has held regular elections at the federal, state and municipal levels. The government remains committed to strengthening electoral and political institutions and processes in order to guarantee the right and opportunity of all citizens to participate in the conduct of public life in the country.

Expanding Women’s Participation in Politics: The number of women in Congress has expanded significantly after the last general election in Brazil.

Safeguarding freedom of expression: Free debate and the exchange of ideas and opinions are crucial for democracy to thrive. Recognizing the challenges related to the proliferation of misinformation, particularly by much of the traditional media, the government will continue to safeguard freedom of expression, including on the Internet, in accordance with national law and international standards.

Ensuring the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association as an integral part of public engagement in democratic life: In a democracy, the public must be able to exercise their rights to peaceful assembly and association. The Brazilian government is determined to take the necessary measures to guarantee the right to freedom of assembly and association in the country, as established in our constitution.

Ensuring that the Internet remains a platform for democratic dialogue and debate: As a rule, Brazil considers that the same rights protected “offline” must also be protected “online”. The government will continue to support and promote initiatives that contribute to building trust in the Internet while protecting the right to privacy and safeguarding freedom of expression. The best antidote to disinformation is free and open debate.

Engage in initiatives, at the regional and international levels, aimed at globally promoting respect for the rule of law and democratic principles: International dialogue and cooperation can play an important role in defending against authoritarianism and in safeguarding democracies. It is important to exchange opinions and good practices with other countries in facing common challenges.

Advancement of Human Rights

Continue to protect the right to life, liberty and security of the individual: The right to life, especially of the unborn, to liberty and security of the individual underpins the Democratic Rule of Law. The government recognizes life as a fundamental value of Brazilian society and remains determined to protect physical integrity and personal autonomy, including through measures to combat violent crimes, repress torture and ensure due process of law.

Strengthen initiatives to promote social inclusion, alleviate hunger and foster human development: Brazil implements comprehensive public policies and programs to support people in socially vulnerable situations, with a view to realizing their economic, social and cultural rights. The Brazilian government is committed to taking additional measures, as necessary, to promote social inclusion, reduce unemployment and fight inequality in order to create better standards of living and increase well-being.

Intensify actions to protect the rights of groups and people in vulnerable situations: Brazil implements programs focused on social and human rights aimed at protecting the rights of people in vulnerable situations, including minorities, people with disabilities, women, children, youth and seniors. We are committed to strengthening measures to promote and respect the principles of equality and non-discrimination and to combat all forms of violence.

Take additional measures to guarantee and promote the human rights of women: The Brazilian Constitution establishes that men and women are equal in rights and obligations. However, women still face significant challenges at home, in the workplace and in other contexts. In this sense, the government is committed to implementing programs and initiatives aimed at combating discrimination and violence against women and girls in the public and private spheres, especially feminicide, sexual abuse and harassment.

Protect the rights of indigenous peoples, in line with Brazil’s international commitments: Brazil implements comprehensive public policies focused on health, education, social security, among others, with a view to guaranteeing the enjoyment of the rights of indigenous peoples. The government is committed to promoting the economic empowerment of indigenous populations, in particular women, and to improving access to essential public services, respecting their cultures and traditions.

Redouble efforts to combat racism, discrimination, xenophobia and related forms of intolerance, including anti-Semitism: Brazil has a robust legal framework to prevent and combat racism, ethnic, religious and racial discrimination, xenophobia and related forms of intolerance. However, important challenges remain in ensuring compliance and implementing this legal framework. In this regard, the government undertakes to redouble its efforts to ensure full respect for the relevant legislation and commitments in the fight against racism, discrimination, xenophobia and related forms of intolerance.

Adopt and implement measures to strengthen and protect families: As the foundation of society, families enjoy special protection under the Brazilian Constitution. Brazil considers it important to implement transversal public policies that strengthen family ties from a human rights perspective. The government is committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen the family structure, promote the proper balance between work and family, and address inequalities, with special attention to the sociocultural and economic circumstances of families in vulnerable situations.

Fight against corruption

Continue to promote comprehensive national policies and measures aimed at combating corruption and bribery: Brazil has a robust national framework of anti-corruption policies, action plans, institutional coordination strategies and capacity-building initiatives. The government remains committed to implementing national policies and measures to promote a pervasive culture of integrity, transparency and accountability in both the public and private sectors.

Foster cooperation between national authorities, civil society and national human rights institutions in the fight against corruption: Brazil reinforces its democratic tradition by encouraging the participation of government and civil society representatives, including human rights organizations, in the public process decision-making. We are committed to advancing policies to promote an open and inclusive government, based on the principles of transparency, democracy, civic engagement and participation.

Take measures to promote transparency, accountability and access to public information: Brazil has robust and comprehensive mechanisms for promoting public transparency and accountability and facilitating access to information, such as the Access to Information Law and the Transparency Law . The government is committed to ensuring these tools remain effective and current.

Promote the use of new technologies to prevent, detect and investigate corruption: Brazilian authorities have used new digital resources and technological innovations to increase public transparency, to provide easy-access channels for reporting and to facilitate civic participation and access to public information. We are committed to continuing to promote the use of innovative technologies to improve the prevention, detection and fight against corruption, as provided for in the Anti-Corruption Law and the National Strategy for Combating Corruption and Money Laundering.

Promote domestic implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the OECD Convention on Combating Corruption of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, the Inter-American Convention against Corruption and other bilateral, regional and international instruments: We recognize the importance of international and regional organizations and forums dedicated to combating corruption and fostering international cooperation. The Brazilian government is committed to the effective implementation of international anti-corruption conventions and commitments to which the country has adhered.

