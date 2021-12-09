Boris Johnson Announces Birth of Seventh Child in Troubled Week After Christmas Party Video Leak

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, announced on Thursday the birth of their second child. They are already parents of Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April of last year. According to an official statement, the child came into the world in a London hospital in the morning. The prime minister accompanied the birth and “both mother and daughter are doing very well”.

The news comes during a troubled week on Downing Street, after a video leaked in which part of the politician’s team jokes about an alleged Christmas get-together at his official residence in 2020. Johnson denies that the party took place in December of last year, when meetings were banned to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Married for the third time, Johnson was often asked how many children he had and avoided answering the question. An English court passed an injunction barring the media from reporting the existence of a daughter born from an extramarital affair. In September alone, during an interview with NBC, he revealed that he had six descendants. The politician has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler, a daughter out of wedlock, and now two children with Carrie Johnson, whom he married earlier this year.

Carrie announced the pregnancy via an Instagram post in July, when she also revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage a few months earlier. At the time, she shared that she was expecting a “rainbow baby” and that she felt “incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but also a nervous wreck.”

Wilfred was born shortly after his father was hospitalized with severe Covid-19 symptoms. His middle name, Nicholas, was named after the doctor the prime minister said saved his life.