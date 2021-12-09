Botox beauty contest substandard camels

Forty camels were disqualified from a beauty contest in Saudi Arabia after their owners were accused of “enhancing” the animals’ beauty using cosmetic procedures such as botox.

The King Abdulaziz festival, an annual event in the country, started at the beginning of the month and brings camel breeders together to compete for prizes totaling US$ 66 million (about R$ 370 million in current prices), reported the British newspaper The Guardian, with information from the Saudi state news agency.

The disqualified camels from the competition would have broken the rules provided for in regulations that prohibit the application of botulinum toxin injections, face lift – a surgical procedure to eliminate wrinkles on the face and neck – and “other cosmetic changes” with the intention of making the animals ” more attractive,” detailed the British media.

The judges decide who will win the beauty contest based on the shape of the contestants’ head, neck and humps, as well as posture. The event takes place throughout the month of December in the middle of a desert north of Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

Organizers adopted a special protocol to close the loop on artificially treated candidates, using “advanced and specialized” technologies to detect interference, the state news agency said.

Authorities have found that dozens of breeders have stretched camels’ lips and noses, used hormones to boost their muscles, injected Botox into their heads and lips to add volume, used padding to give their faces a more “relaxed” look, and molded other parts. of the animals’ body with the aid of elastic bands.

“The jury is interested in catching all acts of forgery and fraud in the embellishment of camels,” the Saudi news agency report concluded, adding that the organizers would “impose harsh penalties on the handlers”.

In addition to the camel beauty contest, the event also hosts animal races, various product fairs and other festivities with dance and music shows and the participation of thousands of camels, with the aim of preserving the importance of camels in local culture, a multi-million dollar industry.