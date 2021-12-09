Bragantino vs Internacional: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

The fight for a spot at Libertadores 2022 is what moves Bragantino and Internacional to this Thursday’s duel, for the 38th and final round of the Brasileirão. The clash takes place at 9.30 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. ge.globo follows the match in real time, with exclusive videos – click here.

Massa Bruta is already in the classification zone for Liberta, but not yet mathematically guaranteed in the international competition. The team is in sixth place, with 53 points. With a draw, Braga already guarantees at least a place in the pre-Libertadores. The team, however, wants to end the winning streak. Bragantino hasn’t won for five games, four of them for the Brazilian Nationals and the South American final.

Inter is still hoping for a spot at Libertadores. In addition to the need to win in Thursday’s game, Diego Aguirre’s team depends on other results to confirm the objective. The farewell to the season also marks the beginning of a player pool restructuring for 2022.

Bragantino – Technician: Maurício Barbieri

Defender Léo Ortiz, who was suspended for the third yellow card in the last round, returns to the team. With that, Nathan must return to the reserve bank. There is a question in midfield. In the last game, Maurício Barbieri took out Praxedes and put Helinho in the middle. The question is whether the coach will keep this change, come back with Praxedes or make another change.

Probable lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Emi Martínez and Praxedes (Helinho); Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

Embezzlement: Léo Realpe (ankle ligament injury), Eric Ramires (in transition after a thigh injury), Lucas Evangelista (thigh adductor injury) and Raul (recovering from knee surgery).

Hanging: Cuello, Hurtado, Pedrinho, Praxedes, Ytalo, Weverton, Weverson and Maurício Barbieri (technician).

International – Coach: Diego Aguirre

Coach Diego Aguirre will have two absences in midfield for the decision. Injured, Lindoso must make room for Johnny or Maurício. For Taison, who is suspended, the tendency is for Carlos Palacios to be chosen to start the match.

Probable lineup: Marcelo Lomba; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny (Mauricio), Edenilson, Carlos Palacios and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Lindoso (muscle edema) and Taison (suspension)

