Brazil beats Austria and forwards a spot in the quarterfinals of the Worlds

Brazil follows 100% in the Women’s Handball World Championship! After three victories in the first phase of the tournament in Spain, the selection opened the second phase, this Wednesday (8), with another triumph, this time over Austria. The team started the match very well, conceded the tie, but dominated the second half to leave with the fourth victory in four games, with the final score of 38-31.

Tamires Araújo was elected the best player of the match and was Brazil’s top scorer, with seven goals. Bruna de Paula and Giulia Guarieiro were right behind, with five goals each. The highest scorers in the game were Austria’s Kovacs and Ivancok, with eight each.

With the result, Brazil practically forwards the spot in the quarterfinals. That’s because the team leads Group IV of the Main Round, which has Austria, Spain, Argentina, Croatia and Japan, with the two best teams advancing to the knockout phase.

It is worth remembering that the two results obtained against the teams that came from the first phase continue to accompany their respective countries. Thus, Brazil has already reached this stage of the Women’s Handball World Cup with two victories, having defeated Croatia and Japan in the previous stage. Thus, with the triumph on Wednesday, the selection adds six points out of six possible.

Now, Brazil plays two more games to confirm the spot in the quarterfinals. The first is this Friday (10), in the derby against Argentina, in which a draw or a single victory ensures classification. The second is on Sunday (12), against the strong Spain, which has a similar situation to Brazil and should also guarantee the classification. You follow all games live on Olympics Every Day.

The game

Brazil started very well on the court, going over Austria and closing well on defense. With a firm and solid performance, it didn’t take long for the team to open up an advantage on the scoreboard. The team made good use of the opportunities and mistakes of the opponents and maintained a good difference, at six points, on the scoreboard. Gradually, however, the Austrians got into the game and started to react.

The European team went over to Brazil, who started to make many silly mistakes, especially in attack. The goalkeepers were also highlighted on both sides. Babi even had a great performance, postponing Austria’s draw, which ended up happening in the last minute of the first half.

The game, then, completely changed its face and started to be very balanced. The teams alternated in scoring goals, without any one managing to open up a considerable advantage. Until the 10th minute, Brazil managed a good streak, taking advantage of the Austrian open goal several times to put four goals difference on the scoreboard, the biggest in the second half so far.

The selection, then, took advantage of the good moment to close the defense well and took advantage of many empty-goal opportunities from the Austrians to increase and consolidate the advantage, which reached eight goals. Austria stopped with the empty goal tactic and even improved in the game, but Brazil’s difference in the marker was already too big to look for a reaction. Thus, the selection managed this advantage and declared another victory in this Women’s Handball World Cup.

