Brazil Game Awards 2021 brings Free Fire and more; see indicated | sports

This Tuesday, the Brazil Game Awards (BGA) had the finalist nominees presented by the organizer of one of the most traditional awards in the game industry in Brazil. Regarding electronic sports, games like Free Fire, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and League of Legends are among the nominees. The announcement of the winners will be on December 14th.
Gabriel “FalleN” — Photo: Photo: @richlockphoto
In addition to games, the Brazil Game Awards will also crown those who stood out in the professional scene. Among them Gabriel “FalleN”, currently on Team Liquid, and Kaike “KSCERATO”, FURIA player. Representing other sports are big names like Gabriel Vinicius “Aegis” from League of Legends and Luccas “Paluh” from Rainbow Six Siege.
Best eSport team in Brazil
- RAGE (CS:GO)
- LOUD
- paiN Gaming (League of Legends)
- Red Canids (League of Legends)
- Live Keyd (VALORANT)
Best Pro Player in Brazil
- Aegis (Red Canids)
- Fallen (Team Liquid)
- Kscerato (FURIA)
- Paluh (Rainbow Six Siege)
- Titan (Red Canids)
- CS:GO (Valve)
- Free Fire (Garena)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom
- Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic / Neowiz Games)
- Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
- Horizon Chase: Senna Always (Aquiris)
- Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive / Soedesco)
- Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)
Most Awaited Game – 2022
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War: Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: BotW (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Softworks / Bethesda Game Studios)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)
Best Peripheral/Hardware
- GeForce RTX 3070 (NVIDIA)
- GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (NVIDIA)
- Alloy Origins 60 (HyperX)
- Nintendo OLED Switch (Nintendo)
- Radeon RX 6700 XT (AMD)
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Action and Adventure Game
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
- Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / SEGA)
- Guilty Gear Strive (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / Type-Moon / Tamsoft Corporation / GameLoop / DELiGHTWORKS.)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill Entertainment)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (SEGA)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco Studios Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Studios Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- F1 2021 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Horizon Chase: Senna Always (Aquiris)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone Srl)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy Ubisoft)
- Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
- F1 2021 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- FIFA 22 (EA Sports / Electronic Arts)
- NBA 2K22 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy Ubisoft)
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / World’s Edge Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios / SEGA)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Frontier Developments)
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco Studios / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble Monster Inc. / Netmarble)
- Pokémon UNITE (TiMi Studios / The Pokémon Company)
- PUBG: New State (Krafton)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Valheim
- Knockout City
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
- NieR: Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Toylogic / Square Enix)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven and Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
- Arkane Studios
- capcom
- Hazelight Studios
- Insomniac Games
- Playground Games
- capcom
- Return Digital
- Nintendo
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Xbox Game Studios/Microsoft
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Digital Return)
- Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Twelve Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)
- Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)
Best Dubbing in Portuguese
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)