Brazil has 231 deaths in 24 h and 5th day with an average below 200

Brazil registered this Wednesday (8) 231 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. As a result, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 616,298. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL it is part, together with the State Health Departments.

The moving average of deaths from the disease was 183. This is the fifth day in a row that this figure is below 200. Throughout the month of November, it was between 201 and 296 – except on November 20, when the moving average was 196. The number is also the lowest on record since April 23, 2020, when it stood at 199.

The moving average is the indicator that corrects fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. On Mondays, for example, the numbers of cases and deaths are often lower due to the damming of data that takes place on weekends.

The index from 14 days ago is compared with the average of the last seven days. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today Acre, Amapá, Espírito Santo, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe did not register any deaths by covid-19.

Brazil records a downward trend in the moving average of deaths, down by 16%. The same trend is registered in 17 states and the Federal District, while six states tend towards stability. Three units of the federation continue to accelerate.

The South (-24%), Midwest (-31%), Northeast (-22%) and North (20%) regions show a downward trend. The Southeast remains stable, with -8%.

Since 20:00 yesterday, 10,059 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered in the country — on average, there were 8,819 positive tests. To date, a total of 22,166,366 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-39%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-17%)

São Paulo: stable (-10%)

North region

Rondônia: stable (-3%)

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-60%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-66%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-50%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (50%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-28%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-18%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 233 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. So far, the disease has caused 616,251 deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

By the data reported by the folder, there were 10,055 positive tests for covid-19 between yesterday and today. Since March 2020, the total number of infected by the new coronavirus in the country reached 22,167,781.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,399,316 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 152,214 under follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.