Brazil suffers ‘blackout’ in the 1st half, but recovers and beats Austria in the handball World Cup | handball

The Brazilian women’s handball team took a fright in the first half, when they lost a six-goal lead, and managed to impose themselves in the second stage and beat Austria by 38-31 in the second phase of the World Cup in Spain.

1 of 1 Jéssica Quintino, from the Brazilian team, at the Worlds — Photo: Publicity

With the triumph, the team led by Cristiano Rocha forwarded its classification to the quarterfinals of the competition.

On Friday, the challenge for the Brazilians will be against Argentina. On Sunday, even more difficult, will be Spain, who own the house.

In the first phase, the national team beat Croatia (30 to 25), Japan (29 to 25) and Paraguay (33 to 19) and advanced unbeaten to the next phase.

Brazil started in massacre mode. With goals from Tamires Araújo, Jéssica Quintino and Adriana Cardoso, the team quickly opened 3-0 on the scoreboard. With another one from Jessica, another from Giulia Gariero and – believe me – two consecutive goals from goalkeeper Babi, the team soon extended the lead to 8-2.

Shortly after halfway through the first half, Austria started to play better and managed to get on the scoreboard: 13 to 9 when there were ten minutes to play. The situation just didn’t get worse because, while the team wasted balls in attack, Babi was a real wall in defense.

Even so, four minutes before the break, the Brazilian lead dropped to just two goals: 15 to 13. It didn’t last long. With 30 seconds to go, the tie came at 15-15, and so went the two teams to the locker room.

The Austrians turned the score around in the opening of the second half (16 to 15), but Jessica Quintino soon left everything the same. What was predicted to be a very complicated period for the selection, however, was not confirmed.