Brazil, the country of inflation

× Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

A quick consultation in the Temporary Series of the Central Bank (BC) shows that between 1st July 1994, when the real entered into circulation, and October 2021, Brazil registered deflation (price drop) in just 14 months. We live in the country of inflation.

Amid rising inflation and the Selic rate, Roberto Campos Neto has been hit from all sides. He is accused of reducing interest rates too much, when he took the rate to 2%, and of having taken a long time to start the hike, when the IPCA began to rise. Economists often say that he was “behind the curve”.

After the hike in interest rates promoted yesterday, economists and market analysts shot the BC board again. The argument now is that the weakness of economic activity will bring down inflation next year and the dose of the bitter medicine, the Selic, would not need to be so high.

I don’t know who is right, but in 2022 the uncertainties will be greater, with electoral risks. The fiscal jugglery to try to re-elect Jair Bolsonaro and the shift in economic policy have changed investor perceptions.

As long as government officials do not understand that inflation is the most perverse tax, which erodes the income of the poorest, this situation will persist. Stability is needed in the conduct of politics and the economy. Whoever is elected next year will need to pursue this path.

In the country of corruption, impunity and trickery, inflation is yet another silent problem that plagues Brazilians.