BRF (BRFS3) postpones Ebitda target of R$ 10 billion in one year, but assesses that “worse is left behind”

SAO PAULO – One year after the disclosure of its goals for 2030 – which included growth in processed foods, pork, pet segment, vegetable protein, and greater internationalization – BRF (BRFS3) revisits its growth strategy, with some changes in the radar .

The company, which owns the Sadia and Perdigão brands, released its revised guidance for “Vision 2030” the night before. According to BRF’s forecasts, approximately R$ 55 billion will be invested by 2030, in addition to seeking to achieve revenue greater than R$ 100 billion.

In the period from 2021 to 2024, the company estimates to reach a net revenue of R$ 65 billion and to grow Ebitda twice in relation to the last 12 months ended on September 30, 2020, reaching R$ 10 billion. This mark was delayed by a year compared to the company’s previous forecasts. In the last 12 months, the reported Ebitda was R$5.6 billion.

For Ativa Investimentos, the postponement of the goal of reaching Ebitda of R$ 10 billion in 2023 to 2024 is negative, signaling lesser optimism from BRF’s management, despite believing that most of the cost escalation is already behind us. Credit Suisse, however, assesses that the change does not disappoint, as the shares do not appreciate in the previous plan, seen as too bold.

For between 2025 and 2027, BRF’s projection is to grow net revenue and Ebitda by about 2.5 times compared to the last 12 months, in addition to increasing revenue in the Brazilian market by more than 60%.

Between 2028 and 2030, the company’s forecasts are to reach a net revenue greater than R$ 100 billion, and to grow Ebitda by more than 3.5 times. With regard to margins, an Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) is projected above 15% and an average net margin of 6%, with a Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 16%.

For Levante, after at least a challenging scenario in 2021, in which high commodity prices considerably affected the company’s margins, BRF believes that the worst is behind us, and will have better results in the coming years.

Another relevant point in the company’s guidance is the net financial leverage limit of up to 3 times. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, that number was 3.06 times.

Positive view of the company despite the challenges

The Brazilian chicken and poultry processor said the immense cost pressure will not prevent the company from achieving goals such as recording net income of R$65 billion by 2024.

BRF and other food processors faced unprecedented inflationary pressure on costs this year, as prices for corn, soybean meal and packaging more than doubled, said CEO Lorival Luz during a company presentation on Wednesday.

While higher input prices have pressured profit margins, selling more processed foods in Brazil and in higher value-added export markets such as the Middle East will be key to boosting revenues and restoring margins . “The team knows how to deal with adversity”, he assessed.

Calling the current operating environment “hostile,” he said the company would explore “growth pathways” that include investing in the production of farmed meats and abandoning a business model based on selling commodity products such as fresh chicken.

However, BRF, which accounts for 9% of global chicken exports, said it has received 26 new meat export licenses this year, allowing it to remain one of the biggest suppliers to lucrative markets like the Middle East and China.

BRF stated that it is also committed to expanding the pet food production capacity in Brazil, as the company intends to be the second largest player in this segment by 2025.

The company highlighted in a presentation that, in this first year of Vision 2030, investments were made in production units in Brazil, which have already resulted in a 30% increase in the production of high added value items, a 20% increase in ready-to-eat dishes, in addition to 25% in pigs. In product innovation, BRF expanded the portfolio of alternative proteins, reaching 10 products in its plant-based line. One of the highlights, the company pointed out, was the 100% Vegetal Chicken Veg, from the Sadia Veg&Tal line, the first carbon neutral plant-based chicken in Brazil.

Another avenue of growth highlighted by the company is ready-to-eat dishes, which in 2021 have already taken more than 20 new items to the shelves.

In pet food, BRF has become one of the three biggest players in the Brazilian market, through the acquisitions of Grupo Hercosul and Mogiana, increasing its production capacity by 15 times, he pointed out. In the natural segment, the fastest growing among animal feed, the company leads with the brands Guabi Natural and Biofresh.

On the international market, it invested in production units in Damman, in Saudi Arabia, and in the plant in Bandirma, in Turkey, continuing as the leader in the halal market. “There were 45 launches in 2021 and more than 20% of international revenue comes from high value-added products, which reinforces the importance of having a robust portfolio and strong local brands”, pointed out Patricio Rohner, vice president of International Market at BRF .

Despite the positive view of the company’s management, most analysts, according to a compilation by Refinitiv, are cautious in relation to BRFS3 shares. Of the 12 houses that cover the paper, 8 are with neutral recommendation and 4 with purchase recommendation, even though the average target price is R$ 28.58, a 40% increase compared to the previous day’s closing.

Among the optimists is Bradesco BBI, which last week highlighted the company as the first choice in the sector, with a target price of R$ 32, given the cost reduction and possible merger and acquisition – amid speculation about a possible purchase by the Marfrig (MRFG3), whose share was reduced to neutral by BBI in the same report.

In this Wednesday’s session, however, BRFS3 assets registered a low of 1.32%, at R$ 20.17, around 2 pm (Eastern time), while MRFG3 papers advanced more than 4%. On Marfrig’s radar, Bank of America this Wednesday raised the recommendation for neutral stocks for purchase, as well as its target price, which went from R$29.50 to R$34.

Bank analysts raised the projection for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) by 15.5%, to BRL 8.8 billion. They point out that they are constructive on the US beef cycle, pointing out that, despite the projection of falling margins year-on-year, the drop should be gradual. In addition, a potential purchase of BRF (BRFS3) would have a lower risk to the company’s balance sheet after the sell-off of BRF’s assets and a better Ebitda from Marfrig.

(with Reuters)

