British doctor warns of new symptom of Ômicron in children

Jenni Smith

With the increase in cases of children infected with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, doctors warn that the symptoms may be slightly different from those found in adults. In addition to fatigue, headache and loss of appetite, about 15% of pediatric patients have allergies and skin irritations.

“We’ve always had a small range of patients who had skin allergies with Covid, but up to 15% of children with Ômicron have the same symptom. We are learning more about the virus and starting to look for this type of sign”, said doctor David Lloyd, in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

Patients with the variant have symptoms that are slightly different from those that used to appear in earlier Covid variants, such as coughing and loss of smell. In the case of the new variant, fatigue and headache are among the most common signs.

See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:

