British doctor warns of new symptom of Ômicron in children
Jenni Smith 1 hour ago
With the increase in cases of children infected with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, doctors warn that the symptoms may be slightly different from those found in adults. In addition to fatigue, headache and loss of appetite, about 15% of pediatric patients have allergies and skin irritations.
“We’ve always had a small range of patients who had skin allergies with Covid, but up to 15% of children with Ômicron have the same symptom. We are learning more about the virus and starting to look for this type of sign”, said doctor David Lloyd, in an interview with The Sun newspaper.
Patients with the variant have symptoms that are slightly different from those that used to appear in earlier Covid variants, such as coughing and loss of smell. In the case of the new variant, fatigue and headache are among the most common signs.
See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:
Coronavirus
Infection with the new coronavirus affects people in different waysGetty Images
Elderly people and people with comorbidities, such as heart disease, lung disease or obesity, and the immunosuppressed are at increased risk of developing more serious complications from Covid-19Getty Images
At the beginning of the pandemic, the main symptoms associated with the disease were fever, tiredness, dry cough, body aches, nasal congestion, runny nose and diarrheaAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels
Two years after the confirmation of the first case, with the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus, the list of symptoms has changed.Getty Images
Patients also began to report chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also part of the symptomsMicrogen Images/Science Photo Library/GettyImages
The Delta variant, first identified in India, quickly spread around the world and generated a new profile of the disease.Getty Images
It now resembles a cold, with headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fever, according to a symptom-tracking study by scientists at King’s College London. Boy_Anupong/Getty Images
Changing the profile of symptoms is a challenge in controlling the pandemic, as people can associate them with a common flu and not respect the quarantine, increasing viral circulationpixabay
A study carried out in the United Kingdom, with 38,000 people, showed that the symptoms of Covid-19 are different between men and women. Getty Images
While they tend to experience more shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and fever, they are more likely to lose their sense of smell, experience chest pain and have a persistent cough.Getty Images
Symptoms also change between young and old. People over 60 years of age report diarrhea more often, while loss of smell is less common.Getty Images
Most infected people who have taken both doses of the vaccine suffer from symptoms considered mild, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throatMalt Mueller/GettyImages