Brusque confirms sale of Edu striker to Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Lucas Gabriel Cardoso/Brusque FC Edu scored 17 goals in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and will now reinforce Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro will soon announce its second signing for 2022. It is forward Edu, top scorer in Serie B in 2021 by Brusque. The club from Santa Catarina used its social networks to confirm the deal.

Quadricolor says goodbye to attacker Edu! The second highest scorer in the club’s history made us even more fond of shouting a goal. It was in its first and quick passage until the consecration in the second pass. + pic.twitter.com/yKojllg6qg — Brusque FC (@Brusqueofficial) December 8, 2021

“Farewells are never easy, so let’s not say goodbye, but goodbye Emperor, success in Cruzeiro. Dare to dream to one day fill us with joy again!”, published Brusque, on the club’s official Twitter account.

Brusque confirmed Itatiaia’s findings on the board meeting on Wednesday afternoon (8), when the hammer was hit. According to information gathered by the report, the people from Santa Catarina imposed some conditions to close the deal. Among these, payment in cash, even with some discount in the amount of the contractual fine, currently stipulated at something around R$1.2 million.

Edu scored 17 goals in Serie B this year and attracted the attention of other clubs. The celestial interest pleases the player, who would already have a salary agreement with Fox. The striker’s contract with Brusque ran until November 2022.

This Wednesday afternoon, Edu posted a cryptic message on Twitter. The player used two emojis — animated social networking stickers — one with a pen and paper, and the other suggesting a prayer (thank you). Which indicated the player’s correctness with the Fox.

