Brusque says goodbye to Edu and confirms the striker’s sale to Cruzeiro – 12/08/2021

Top scorer in the 2021 edition of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, forward Edu is one more Cruzeiro reinforcement for the next season. The transfer was confirmed by Brusque, via social networks. The club from Santa Catarina said goodbye to the 28-year-old player, the main name of the team in the campaign that avoided relegation.

Cruzeiro will pay around R$1.2 million to hire Edu. The center forward scored 17 goals and won the dispute with Léo Gamalho, from Coritiba, for the top scorer in Serie B. The player from the Paraná club scored 16 times.

The hiring of Edu meets a request from coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Although Cruzeiro has other players for the position, such as Marcelo Moreno and Thiago, the coach asked for another center forward. Lack of goals was one of the problems that Raposa has encountered since relegation. Adding the 2020 and 2021 seasons, no Cruzeiro has scored more than ten goals.

In addition, this season, the celestial artillery went to defensive midfielder Matheus Barbosa, who left Toca da Raposa in July. The former owner of the 17 shirt scored seven goals in 2021.