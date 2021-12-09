Bubble that protects the Solar System is croissant-shaped

A multi-agency team of astrophysicists based at Boston University (USA), led by astrophysicist Merav Opher, has made a revolutionary breakthrough in our understanding of the cosmic forces that shape the protective bubble around the Solar System. Known by scientists as the heliosphere, it is this bubble that protects life on Earth. The study about the novelty was published in the magazine The Astrophysical Journal.

According to astrophysicists, the heliosphere protects the planets in the Solar System from the powerful radiation emanating from supernovae, the final explosions of dying stars. They believe the heliosphere extends far beyond the Solar System. Despite functioning as an enormous buffer against cosmic radiation, the heliosphere did not yet have its known shape. Nor, for that matter, its size.

“How is this relevant to society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection against the galactic cosmic rays, and its shape can affect how these rays reach the heliosphere”, said James Drake, astrophysicist at the University of Maryland (USA), collaborator of Opher and co-author of the new study. “There are a lot of theories, but of course, the way in which galactic cosmic rays can get in might be impacted by the structure of the heliosphere – does it have wrinkles and creases, that sort of thing?”

unstable shapes

Opher’s team has devised some of the most exciting computer simulations in the heliosphere, based on models built on observable data and theoretical astrophysics. This group, made up of experts Opher has recruited from 11 other universities and research institutions, develops predictive models of the heliosphere in an effort the team calls Shield (Solar-wind with Hydrogen Ion Exchange and Large-Scale Dynamics).

The Shield team has been seeking answers to several intriguing questions: What is the overall structure of the heliosphere? How do your ionized particles evolve and affect heliospheric processes? How does the heliosphere interact and influence the interstellar medium, matter and radiation that exist between stars? And how are cosmic rays filtered or transported by the heliosphere?

The new article published by Opher and colleagues reveals that neutral hydrogen particles flowing from outside the Solar System likely play a crucial role in the way our heliosphere takes shape. In the study, the team wanted to understand why heliospheric jets — fluorescent columns of energy and matter that are similar to other types of cosmic jets found throughout the universe — become unstable. “Why do stars and black holes – and our own sun – eject unstable jets?” asked Opher. “We see these jets protruding like irregular columns and [os astrofísicos] they have been wondering for years why these forms present instabilities.”

disturbances

Likewise, the Shield models predict that the heliosphere, traveling in conjunction with the Sun and encompassing our solar system, does not appear to be stable. Other models of the heliosphere developed by other astrophysicists tend to represent the heliosphere as being shaped like a comet, with a jet – or a “tail” – flowing behind in its wake. In contrast, Opher’s model suggests that the heliosphere is shaped more like a croissant or even a donut.

The reason for this? Neutral hydrogen particles, so called because they have equal amounts of positive and negative charge that do not generate any charge.

“They’ve been flowing through the Solar System,” said Opher. Using a computer model as a recipe to test the effect of ‘neutrals’ on the shape of the heliosphere, she “tagged one ingredient out of the cake” – the neutrals – and realized that the jets coming from the Sun, shaping the heliosphere, had become superstable. “When I put them back in, things start to bend, the central axis starts to wobble, and that means something inside the heliospheric jets is becoming very unstable.”

Such an instability would theoretically cause disturbances in the winds and solar jets emanating from the Sun, causing the heliosphere to split into a croissant-like shape. Although astrophysicists have not yet developed ways to observe the actual shape of the heliosphere, Opher’s model suggests that the presence of neutrals colliding with the Solar System would make it impossible for the heliosphere to flow smoothly like a moving comet. And one thing is certain – neutrals are definitely making their way through space.

Universe in turmoil

According to Drake, the Opher model “offers the first clear explanation of why the shape of the heliosphere divides into the northern and southern areas, which could impact our understanding of how galactic cosmic rays reach Earth and the surrounding environment. terrestrial”. This could affect the threat radiation poses to life on Earth and also to astronauts in space or future pioneers trying to travel to Mars or other planets.

“The universe is not calm,” said Opher. “Our model does not try to eliminate chaos, which allowed me to find the cause [da instabilidade da heliosfera]… The neutral hydrogen particles.”

Specifically, the presence of these particles colliding with the heliosphere triggers a phenomenon well known to physicists, called Rayleigh-Taylor instability. This instability occurs when two materials of different densities collide, with the lighter material pushing the heavier material. This is what happens when oil is suspended above water and when heavier fluids or materials are suspended above lighter fluids. Gravity acts and gives rise to some wildly irregular shapes. In the case of cosmic jets, the drag between neutral hydrogen particles and charged ions creates an effect similar to gravity. The “fingers” seen in the famous Horsehead Nebula, for example, are caused by Rayleigh-Taylor instability.

“This discovery is a huge step forward,” said Opher. “She really pushed us in the direction of figuring out why our model gets its distinctive croissant-shaped heliosphere and why other models don’t.”

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her home; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach