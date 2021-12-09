Businesswoman admitted to HTI after taking medication to lose weight

Simone Sousa, a businesswoman from Teresina, shared moments of terror that she experienced in recent days through social media, after having been prescribed a series of weight-loss medications. The businesswoman, after ingesting the medications, had a grotesque acceleration in the heartbeat that caused her admission to the Intensive Care Hospital (HTI).

On social networks, Simone Sousa vented about the case and took the opportunity to thank God and the followers and friends who sent positive energy.

“A month or so ago I went to see a sports nutritionist, and then she took the test and my fat percentage was very high, so she gave me half a world of medicine to lose weight, burn fat, have the strength to train and everything. . I started to feel sick, since last week, I felt like vomiting, feeling sick, weak, I don’t know! Yesterday my heart accelerated so much that I arrived at the HTI with my heartbeat at 160 per minute”, reported the businesswoman.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Simone Sousa businesswoman

She said the doctors warned that she would have to be transferred to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, he received a medication that reversed the situation he was in.

Simone Sousa also stated that after the incident she received a series of messages from internet users, some of which were not positive. According to the businesswoman’s statement, people used the case to attack her, even wishing for her death.

“I don’t think it’s fair, people are judging, wishing someone else dead, my God! What is this?”, he lamented what had happened. The businesswoman was discharged after showing improvements in her health condition and is using medication for treatment.