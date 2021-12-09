Butantan will make a new order for the application of CoronaVac in children to Anvisa, says Doria

By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Butantan Institute will make a new request to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 CoronaVac in children aged 3 to 11, the governor of the state said on Wednesday. of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB).

“The first order made to Anvisa was filed in August of this year and now a second order is accompanied by studies carried out by Sinovac, the private Chinese laboratory that produces CoronaVac,” said Doria at a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the São Paulo government.

“Remembering that CoronaVac is already applied to children aged 3 to 11 in the following countries: China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Chile and Ecuador. With this, the Butantan Institute understands that it is time to start vaccinating children in Brazil and the CoronaVac vaccine proves to be effective, safe and suitable for vaccinating children”, he added.

Doria also said that the state government has reserved 12 million doses of the vaccine to be applied to children once authorization is granted by Anvisa.

The president of Butantan, Dimas Covas, also present at the interview, said that the new request should be made next week. Covas said that the new dossier to be sent to the regulatory body is being prepared.

Anvisa rejected the first request made by Butantan, which is linked to the government of the State of São Paulo, for the application of CoronaVac in children, alleging that the institute did not deliver all the documents and data necessary for the analysis.

The regulatory body is also analyzing a request made by Pfizer for the application of the vaccine that it developed with BioNTech in children in Brazil.

