Calculation changes, and passbook starts to yield less than today

The formula for calculating savings income will change from Thursday (9). The passbook will now yield 0.5% per month plus the TR (Referential Rate, an indicator of the financial market), which is zeroed. That is, the yield will be 0.5% per month. In the year, this will be 6.17%, because of the compound interest — that is, the income that accumulates month after month.

If the savings income calculation rule continued to follow the Selic, the gain from investing with the Selic of 9.25% would be 6.48% per year. In other words, the booklet from now on will have a less interesting rate of return for investors than it had until this Wednesday.

And this change in the savings rule happens now because this Wednesday (8) the Central Bank increased the Selic, from 7.75% to 9.25% per year, in other words, surpassing 8.5%.

Understand the savings rule

Until 2012, the savings income rule was one. Every passbook yielded 0.5% per month plus the TR variation.

As of 2012, it was established that savings would only yield 0.5% per month if the basic interest rate (Selic) was above 8.5% per year. If it were below 8.5%, savings would yield 70% of the Selic.

Until now, the Selic was at 7.75% a year, thus yielding 70% of the Selic, or 5.43% a year (to do the math, just multiply the Selic by 0.7).

When does the yield change

The savings income reference is the Selic rate in effect on the anniversary date of the deposit. If the application’s anniversary date is December 7, for example, the Selic’s 70% yield calculation will apply, that is, the current remuneration formula.

Only on January 7th, the next anniversary of this deposit, does the 0.5% yield start to be valid.

Savings no longer follow interest

With the new formula, savings will lose attractiveness in relation to other fixed income investments, market professionals point out, because it will no longer keep up with the economy’s basic interest rate.

No matter how the Selic rises, savings will continue to give the investor a fixed gain of 0.5% per month.

The more the Selic goes up, the bigger this difference will be.

Valter Police Jr., financial planner and partner at Fiduc

The market projects that the base interest rate should rise to 11.25% next year, as estimated by the Focus Bulletin, a weekly survey by the Central Bank of more than 100 financial institutions and consultants.

The more the Selic rises, the greater the investor’s gain in fixed income investments (such as the Treasury Selic). But in the case of savings, the income will continue at 0.5% per month.

Even if the Selic rises to 11%, savings will continue to yield 0.5% per month. Other fixed income options, such as the Treasury Selic, will take advantage of the rise in interest rates.

Theo Linero, financial planner by Planejar

Savings are at a disadvantage even though they are exempt from Income Tax, a tax charged on other investments, such as the Treasury Selic.

See in this comparison, which considers R$1,000 invested for a year and a day, when the Income Tax rate becomes 17.5%, that savings yield less and less than the Treasury Selic rate.

With Selic at 9.25%

Selic Treasure yields BRL 76.31

yields BRL 76.31 Savings yields BRL 61.70

With Selic at 11.25%

Selic Treasury yields BRL 92.81

Savings yield BRL 61.70

loss to inflation

Financial planners also point out that inflation eats away at savings and all fixed-income investments. Just for comparison, with an annual inflation of 10.67% measured by the IPCA, R$1,000 lose R$106.70 after one year.

That is, the investor has a positive nominal income (that which appears on the account statement), but in real terms he is losing money.

The Central Bank is raising interest rates precisely to try to control inflation, which has been reaching the highest levels since 2015, as explained here.